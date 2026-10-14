Congo-Kinshasa: What to Know About New Kabila-Led Movement in DR Congo

Former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila and other signatories to the newly established Front pour la refondation de la nation (FRN) said the country's deepening political, security, economic and social crises have made a fundamental change in its governance necessary, setting out a plan to unite resistance forces under a new politico-military movement.

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Launched in Goma on Monday, October 12, the movement identifies failures by President Félix Tshisekedi's administration, including weakening state institutions, persistent insecurity, ethnic discrimination, corruption and deteriorating living conditions, as reasons for its formation.

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In a declaration signed in Goma, the signatories highlighted the crisis as essentially internal, rooted in the decisions of the authorities in Kinshasa and what they described as the incumbent leadership's lack of legitimacy following the 2023 elections.

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Who are the leaders?

The birth of the new movement saw the dissolution of the AFC/M23 alliance that has been fighting the Congolese government for years. Ex-AFC/M23 leaders were appointed as deputies to Kabila.

Kabila, who led DR Congo from 2001 to 2019, was appointed president of the FRN. Corneille Nangaa, the former head of the country's electoral commission, Bertrand Bisimwa, former M23 political leader, and Maj Gen Sultani Makenga were named vice-presidents. Makenga retained his position as chief of general staff of the Congolese Revolutionary Army (ARC).

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Freddy Kaniki was appointed secretary-general and coordinator of the Executive Committee, while Benjamin Mbonimpa became deputy secretary-general and deputy coordinator. Désiré Rukomera Rwigema was named permanent secretary of the College of Founders.

The FRN will have five bodies: the College of Founders, the Council of the Revolution, the president and vice-presidents, and the Executive Committee.

Its establishment formally ended the existence of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), with the signatories declaring that the new movement succeeds it by operation of law.

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The signatories said the movement is not seeking positions within the existing political system but intends to transform the state. Its mission is to unite and coordinate resistance forces to end what it calls "tyranny." They vowed to end the system "by all means, including the use of force."

They invoke Article 64 of the Congolese Constitution, which stipulates that every Congolese citizen has a duty to oppose anyone who seizes power by force or exercises it in violation of the Constitution.

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Political and institutional breakdown

The FRN identifies the weakening of Congolese democratic institutions and disregard for constitutional provisions as central to the country's crisis.

Explaining the need for political change, the signatories said repeated violations of the Constitution and other laws had undermined the rule of law and weakened state institutions.

"The intolerant regime in power in Kinshasa is characterized by a regression of democracy, the establishment of tyranny, and the imposition of a single line of thought," the declaration states.

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The movement also observes the judiciary as an instrument of political repression, citing the detention and prosecution of military officers, political opponents, journalists, human rights activists and other citizens.

It says people who refuse to submit to the authorities face imprisonment, forced exile or death. Restoring constitutional governance and independent institutions is therefore central to its proposed reforms.

Security crisis and weakened army

Persistent insecurity is another major reason for establishing the FRN, its leaders said. The signatories argued that the government has failed to restore peace while pursuing a military approach that has deepened civilian suffering.

"Mr. Tshisekedi has chosen war over peace, a war he knows neither how to wage nor how to win," they stated.

The declaration accuses the Tshisekedi administration of indiscriminate attacks on civilians and the destruction of infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, bridges, churches and public markets.

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It also highlighted the national defence apparatus as weakened by ethnically motivated recruitment, appointments and promotions, the empowerment of armed militias, and reliance on foreign troops and mercenaries.

The signatories further acknowledged that the government has supported or integrated members of the genocidal militia FDLR and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) into its army.

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They said these practices have undermined the country's ability to protect its population and restore security in Ituri, Beni, Lubero and other territories under its control.

The FRN presented reform of the security sector and the restoration of state authority as essential to resolving the crisis.

Economic mismanagement and poverty

Economic management also features prominently in the movement's case for a new political direction. The signatories described the prevailing model as predatory, citing corruption, embezzlement of public funds, the sale of mineral assets and financial mismanagement.

They said the concentration of wealth among a small ruling elite has come at the expense of the wider population, while public debt has exceeded $18 billion.

The declaration estimates that more than 80 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line, with millions facing chronic hunger, unemployment and inadequate access to basic services.

It points to shortages and poor-quality provision of clean water, electricity, education and primary healthcare, as well as high infant mortality.

The movement argues that national wealth should be distributed more equitably and public resources managed better to improve living conditions rather than sustain the ruling elite.

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National cohesion and discrimination

The FRN also identifies discrimination and the politicisation of identity as threats to national unity.

The signatories said efforts to consolidate national cohesion had been undermined by hate speech and the exploitation of ethnic and linguistic differences for political purposes.

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They cited discrimination against the Tutsi and speakers of Kinyarwanda and Swahili, alongside the denial of nationality and the marginalisation of communities.

"The exploitation of identities for political ends and the denial of nationality have resurfaced," the declaration states.

It also points to tribalism, nepotism and cronyism, arguing that these practices deepen divisions, contribute to displacement and obstruct the return of refugees.

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The movement says equal citizenship and national reconciliation are necessary to rebuild trust between communities and address the causes of displacement.

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Doha negotiations and inclusive dialogue

The signatories also cite the stalled peace process as evidence of the need for a different approach to resolving the crisis.

They said negotiations between the government and the AFC/M23 in Doha, Qatar had been hindered by a lack of political will from Kinshasa. They maintained that commitments relating to a ceasefire and the release of prisoners had not been honoured.

The declaration explained the government's response to peace initiatives as marked by a "contemptuous refusal" and called for an inclusive national dialogue.

The FRN argues that the current crisis cannot be resolved through military measures or negotiations between opposing political factions alone. It characterises the situation as a wider political, economic, institutional, social and humanitarian emergency.

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A different vision for DR Congo

The movement says its proposed refoundation goes beyond replacing one political leadership with another. It aims to build a state capable of protecting citizens, administering justice, guaranteeing citizenship, distributing national wealth equitably and involving provinces in decisions affecting their future.

The declaration also identifies national reconciliation and the dignified return of refugees and political exiles as priorities.

Calling on the Congolese people across communities to support its project, the signatories warned that the crisis threatens the country's future.

"There is grave danger; to fail to act is to betray," the declaration states.