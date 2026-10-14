Zimbabwe: Charumbira, Two Other Chiefs Recalled From Senate

Fortune Charumbira has been recalled from the Senate, a month after he was removed from the National Council of Chiefs, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa approving the ejections.

Charumbira, Chief Chitanga, whose real name is Feleni Chauke, and Chief Nhema, born Rangarirai Bwawanda, have all been recalled from the upper house.

The trio was previously ejected from the National Council of Chiefs in a move linked to succession battles gripping the ruling ZANU PF party.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Local Government Permanent Secretary Tafadzwa Muguti told State media that Senate President Mable Chinomona had been served with the recall papers.

"His Excellency, through his wisdom and of course the minister, has written after consultation. On the 14th of September the Provincial Assembly of Chiefs in Masvingo met and deliberated and recalled three chiefs from the Senate, and as of this morning the President of the Senate has been served with papers by the Honourable Minister, and the President of the National Chiefs Council has also been served with the papers, and the chiefs themselves have been notified. So it is with regret that Mambo Charumbira, Mambo Nhema and Mambo Chitanga have all been recalled from the Senate," said Muguti.

The Constitution provides for 16 chiefs to be elected to the Senate.

However, the President and Deputy President of the National Council of Chiefs also sit in the upper house, bringing the total number of traditional leaders in the Senate to 18.