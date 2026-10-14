Zimbabwe: Mliswa Loses High Court Bid to Overturn Removal As Company Director

Former Norton opposition legislator Temba Mliswa has lost a High Court bid to overturn his removal as a director of Muungwe Investment (Private) Limited, with the court ruling that his application sought to resolve a dispute that no longer had practical significance.

Justice Jacob Manzunzu dismissed Mliswa's application with costs, finding that he had failed to prove that the company's practice of appointing directors annually was unlawfully introduced, leaving him without a basis to challenge his removal through the declaratory relief he sought.

Mliswa had accused Zanu PF politician Didymus Noel Mutasa, company secretary JSM Consulting (Private) Limited and others of unlawfully removing him as a director and sought to have company records reflecting his departure declared invalid.

But the court found that even if his removal had been unlawful, the relief he sought was confined to his directorship in 2021, while the company maintained that directors were required to be reappointed annually.

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"I agree with the first, third and fourth respondents that the court is being asked to decide abstract, academic or hypothetical questions which have no practical significance," Justice Manzunzu ruled.

"That is not the spirit behind section 14 of the High Court Act. On that basis, the application must fail."

The dispute centred on company records showing Mliswa as a director of Muungwe Investment alongside Mutasa, Martin Mutasa and Mabel Dete, who later resigned.

Mliswa alleged that he only discovered he had been removed when he received Mutasa's notice of opposition in separate proceedings under case number HCHC 42/24.

He accused the respondents of fraud over company records indicating that he had resigned, allegations the respondents denied.

He sought an order declaring his removal null and void, invalidating a CR6 filed by the respondents on February 9, 2021 and processed by the Companies Office on June 1, 2022, and confirming a 2017 CR14 listing him as a director as the correct company register.

However, the respondents maintained that directors served one-year terms and had to be reappointed at annual general meetings.

They argued that the application had no practical effect because the relief sought related to 2021 and would not establish Mliswa's directorship in subsequent years.

Manzunzu said the central question was whether directors of Muungwe Investment were appointed annually, a factual issue that had to be determined before the court could establish whether Mliswa had a continuing legal interest in the dispute.

The judge noted that Mliswa had denied the respondents' account but failed to provide sufficient detail to challenge their evidence on the company's established practice.

"In response, the applicant merely said he denied what is contained in paragraph 53 of the opposing affidavit without giving detail of the alleged custom and practice of annual appointments of directors," the judge said.

The court also noted that Mliswa had alleged that fixed-term directorships were an unlawful arrangement introduced by Mutasa and JSM Consulting, but had not established when or how the practice was unlawfully introduced.

"The applicant has not proved how and when the custom and practice was unlawfully introduced by first and third respondents which position remains unchallenged," Manzunzu said.

"He who alleges must prove. The applicant failed to prove his allegations."

The court had earlier rejected a preliminary objection that the matter was moot, finding that the question of annual appointments depended on disputed facts that could not be resolved as a preliminary issue.

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However, when the matter proceeded on the merits, the judge found that Mliswa had failed to establish the direct and substantial interest required for a declaratory order under section 14 of the High Court Act.

The provision empowers the High Court to determine existing, future or contingent rights at the request of an interested person, even where no consequential relief is sought.

Citing established legal principles, the court said a declaratory order could not be granted merely to settle an abstract dispute or determine another person's rights.

The ruling does not amount to a finding that the alleged removal was lawful or that the disputed company records were free from irregularities. Rather, the court dismissed the application because Mliswa failed to establish that the declaration he sought would have practical legal significance.

The application was dismissed with costs.