Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Throws Jab At Chiwenga Over No-Show At Zanu-PF Fundraising Dinner

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken a swipe at his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, over his absence from a Zanu PF fundraising dinner last weekend, amid escalating internal tensions within the ruling party.

The party raised close to US$10 million at the President's Ball, which it says will go towards the annual National People's Conference in Chinhoyi.

Addressing a Politburo meeting at the party headquarters ahead of the conference, Mnangagwa praised the organisers of the fundraising event but appeared to take issue with some senior party officials who failed to attend.

"Meanwhile, I sincerely thank the Conference Organising Committee and the Resource Mobilisation Sub-Committee for organising a hugely successful Presidential Fundraising Dinner Ball, held here in Harare. Congratulations for a job well done.

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"Some of you came and some of you did not come, but you are members of the Politburo," said Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga has missed several public events attended by senior Zanu PF officials, including the funeral of businessman and party benefactor Wicknell Chivayo, who recently died in a helicopter crash.

His absence comes amid deepening divisions within Zanu PF following the introduction of Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3, which was enacted to extend Mnangagwa's tenure to 2030.

Tuesday's Politburo meeting followed an extraordinary session on Friday that was abruptly ended, reportedly after Chiwenga raised objections to proposed amendments to the party's constitution.

Several Zanu PF provinces are now pushing to table amendments to the party's constitution to align it with changes introduced under Constitutional Amendment Act Number 3.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa commended the party's preparations for the National People's Conference, which marks the conclusion of its 2025/2026 calendar of events.

"As the curtain comes down on the Party's 2025/2026 calendar of events, which is marked by the convening of the Conference, we have every reason to be pleased with our Administrative performance.

"The Party's oversight and continued engagement with Government and other stakeholders resulted in the successful adoption of an array of reforms.

"The Politburo and Party as a whole must never shy away from harnessing specialist skills from across society towards sharpening our approaches, policy proposals and the effectiveness of our colossal revolutionary movement," he added.