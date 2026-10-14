Namibia: NFA Finance Director Suspended Over Alleged World Cup Ticket Scandal

The Namibia Football Association has suspended its finance director, Mino Gariseb, after raising the alarm over a potential scandal involving the use of Fifa World Cup 2026 tickets.

Gariseb was ousted a day after the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) pumped a N$90-million sponsorship into the NFA for the next three football seasons.

The handover event was attended by president Netumbo Nand-Ndaiwah at State House on Thursday.

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Gariseb's sympathisers claim he was ousted because he flagged several irregularities in his audited financial reports to the world football governing body about Namibia's World Cup ticket sales.

Acting general secretary Mabos Vries wrote a letter to Gariseb on 9 October, informing him that he was placed on suspension.

Vries claims the suspension decision was made at the executive council resolution adopted on 12 February this year.

"You are hereby suspended from your duties as director of finance and procurement with immediate effect, to allow the association to investigate allegations of financial irregularities, mismanagement and administration pertaining to financial management," Vries says in the letter.

Gariseb was instructed to stop performing his duties and representing the NFA in any capacity.

He was also asked to hand over all association documents, records, equipment and other property in his possession to the acting general secretary immediately upon receipt of the letter.

Vries says the decision was taken in line with corporate governance and compliance to ensure accountability, transparency, and effective governance in the financial management of the association.

"Not to leave the district of Windhoek without the approval of the acting general secretary," the letter further reads.

The letter says the suspension must not be regarded as an admission of guilt.

"The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to you upon conclusion," it says.

The letter does not specify Gariseb's transgressions.

The Namibian, however, understands that the NFA bosses are, among others, trying to charge him in connection with subsistence and travel allowance payments.

He is also accused of "increasing salaries without approval", insubordination to the general secretary.

Gariseb could not be reached for comment by the time of going to print.

The NFA's acting general secretary yesterday confirmed Gariseb's suspension, but declined to comment on the allegations about ticket sales.

TSAMINA MINA, EH, EH!

The Fifa World Cup is one of the world's most widely followed sporting events.

The 2022 tournament in Qatar engaged an estimated five billion people across television, digital platforms and social media, according to Fifa.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the international football body allocated about 330 tickets for different matches to the NFA for Namibian fans to buy and attend the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from 11 June to 19 July.

The tickets were allegedly never made available to locals but sold through questionable transactions to fans from other countries.

Current rules state that every national soccer federation under Fifa is classified as a participating member association (PMA), meaning that when the world cup takes place, Fifa allocates a fixed percentage of stadium capacity, typically around 8% per match, directly to the PMAs of the competing countries.

Even for member nations that do not qualify (like Namibia), smaller, limited allocations or buying privileges are made available to federations strictly for administrative personnel, official delegates, and the local football community.

Despite NFA processing an internal allocation, no physical barcodes or paper tickets are issue in advance.

The NFA submits the authorised names to Fifa, which then issues digital confirmation receipts via the Fifa ticketing portal.

NFA president Robert Shimooshili says all the Fifa members associations' general secretaries were invited to attend a strategic meeting during the World Cup opening in Mexico.

He cautions the public to verify information citing the upcoming NFA elections, as some may try to "decampaign" others.

The annual general assembly is slated for November.

'OLD SCANDAL'

In 2006, The Namibian reported that football affiliates were dissatisfied with the association's explanation concerning World Cup tickets, after officials reportedly said the NFA had received none.

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That report did not establish an improper sale to an international company.

Previous reporting also documents suspensions involving senior NFA officials.

In February 2016, the association suspended then secretary general Barry Rukoro over alleged gross insubordination, pending disciplinary proceedings.

In August 2021, its executive committee suspended then president Ranga Haikali over allegations including conflicts of interest in contracts involving companies in which he held shares.

According to subsequent reporting, Fifa rejected the suspension and maintained that Haikali remained president.

The Namibian also reported on the suspension and subsequent April 2022 dismissal of former general secretary Franco Cosmos.

He returned to the association in October 2024 under a settlement providing for a once-off payment and a five-year employment agreement worth approximately N$4.7 million in total.

The latest development comes just months after the association suspended Laurence Kandundu, adding to a history of disciplinary action and leadership disputes within Namibian football.