South Africa: Western Cape Rolls Out Free Transport Safety Checks

Scholar and public transport operators in the Western Cape are urged to take up the provincial government's free vehicle safety checks to be conducted this week.

The initiative is part of the provincial government's October Mobility Month road safety campaign aimed at promoting road safety by encouraging drivers and operators to proactively check their vehicles, identify potential defects and address safety concerns.

Free vehicle inspections will be conducted between 8am to 3pm at Gene Louw Traffic College and participating vehicle testing centres across the province, in partnership with municipalities and vehicle testing centres.

Western Cape Mobility Department Chief Director for Traffic Management, Maxine Bezuidenhout, said the initiative promotes a culture of preventative vehicle maintenance.

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"October Mobility Month is an opportunity to highlight the importance of the shared responsibility we all have in keeping our roads safe. Our free vehicle safety checks give scholar and public transport operators an opportunity to identify potential defects and address safety concerns before they put passengers at risk.

"These free inspections are an important preventative measure that contribute to safer and more reliable transport services. We encourage all operators to make use of this free service and make vehicle safety a priority," Bezuidenhout said.

She urged scholar transport and public transport operators to take advantage of the service and ensure their vehicles are in a safe condition for learner and commuter transportation.

Bezuidenhout noted that the inspections are not full roadworthy tests, but practical safety assessments conducted by qualified vehicle examiners.

After the inspections, operators will receive printed reports identifying defects and safety concerns that require attention.

The inspections will cover key vehicle safety components, including tyres, braking system, lights, suspension, CV joints, exhaust system, windscreen wipers, and other critical safety elements.

The department said preventative vehicle maintenance remains one of the most effective ways to reduce breakdowns and prevent avoidable incidents by ensuring defects are identified and addressed early.

Free vehicle safety checks

The inspections will take place from 8am to 3pm daily from 13 to 15 October 2026 at the following centres:

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· Brackenfell: Gene Louw Traffic Training College, Brackenfell Boulevard.

· Malmesbury: Swartland Municipality, St Thomas Street.

· Moorreesburg: Swartland Municipality, River Street.

· Bredasdorp: Cape Agulhas Municipality, 1 Dirkie Uys Street.

· Clanwilliam: Cederberg Municipality, 2A Voortrekker Street.

· Citrusdal: Cederberg Municipality, Citrusdal Traffic Department.

· Riversdale: Hessequa Municipality Testing Centre, Mulder Street.

· Beaufort West: Beaufort West Municipality, Lock Way, Newton.

· Kuils River: City of Cape Town, Fabriek Street.

· Bellville: City of Cape Town, 2 Reed Street.

· Airport Industria: AVTS Airport, Boston Circle.

· Bellville: AVTS Bellville, corner of Duminy and Voortrekker roads.

· Cape Town CBD: AVTS CBD, 86 Sir Lowry Road.

· Lansdowne: AVTS Kenilworth, 422 Imam Haron Road.

· Strand: AVTS Strand, 3 Calvyn Street.

· Table View: AVTS Table View, 139 Blaauwberg Road.

· Goodwood: AVTS Wingfield, Olympic Park, Voortrekker Road.

· Lansdowne: Lansdown Vehicle Testing Station, Unit 21, corner of Blomvlei Road and Jan Smuts.