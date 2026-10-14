Somalia Sanctions 10 Individuals Over Alleged Al-Shabaab Financing

Families living in a settlement near Baidoa in Somalia have been driven from their homes by drought and conflict and are trying to rebuild their lives.

Mogadishu — Somalia has added 10 individuals to its national financial sanctions list over alleged involvement in financing and supporting Al-Shabaab, the country's National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Committee said Tuesday.

The committee said the decision was taken under its legal mandate as part of efforts to disrupt the financing of the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group and strengthen the enforcement of targeted financial sanctions.

Those named on the list are Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, known as Laftagareen; Hassan Abdulkadir Mohamed; Mahad Abdirahman Adan, known as Shub; Ibrahim Adan Ali, known as Najah; Hassan Abdi Mohamed, known as Ugaas Hassan; Abdullahi Ali Watiin; Abdifatah Mahad Abdirahman; Abdimajid Mowlid Hassan; Amiin Mad Daruur; and Abshir Aden Isak.

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The committee did not provide further details about the alleged activities of the individuals or the evidence underpinning their designation.

Under the directive, financial reporting entities covered by Somalia's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing law, as well as individuals and organisations operating in the country, are prohibited from conducting transactions with those listed.

They are also required to freeze any assets belonging to the designated individuals and promptly report any related transactions to Somalia's Financial Reporting Center (FRC), the committee said.

The committee warned that providing financial assistance or facilitating financial dealings with the listed individuals was prohibited, adding that violations could result in action under the country's applicable counter-terrorism laws.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than 15 years, carrying out attacks against security forces, officials and civilians as authorities and international partners seek to weaken the group's operational and financial networks.