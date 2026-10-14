Nigeria: Seal Loopholes Criminals Exploit to Escape Justice - Tinubu to Judiciary

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has asked the Judiciary to dismantle procedural loopholes and flawed prosecution tactics that allow offenders to escape justice, warning that no well-connected individual should be able to manipulate technicalities to evade the law.

The President spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the annual EFCC/NJI Capacity Building Workshop for Judges and Justices. He was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu urged the judiciary to interrogate existing statutory frameworks in view of emerging financial crimes.

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"Probe prosecution strategies, dismantle outdated precedents, and seal procedural gaps that politically exposed persons and organised crime actors exploit to delay or frustrate trial," he stated.

He demanded an aggressive overhaul of the justice system to ensure that no well-connected individual can manipulate technicalities to evade the full, crushing weight of the law.

The President, who was represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, warned that financial and economic crimes pose an existential threat to Nigeria, adding that corruption has no respect for status and spares no arm of government.

He said framing the anti-corruption campaign as purely an executive agenda is a fundamental error because compromised public services equally affect the executive, legislature, judiciary, and ordinary citizens.

"Corruption is a battle for the nation's collective survival. We must no longer permit legal pyrotechnics and procedural pedantry to shelter criminality. The Bench is not merely a mechanical arbiter of rules, but an active guardian of moral order and social equity.

"Law is, by design, an instrument of social engineering; it must invariably prioritise the public good over narrow, selfish interests shielded by technical manoeuvres. Our courts must embody the spirit, and not just the arid letter, of the law," Tinubu said.

He maintained that there will be no meaningful progress in uprooting graft "without an independent, progressive, and reform-minded Bench."

Digital-age crimes

Tinubu commended the EFCC for convening the 8th edition of the Judges and Justices Workshop, themed "Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Financial Crimes in a Digital Age."

He described the workshop as timely and necessary in fostering the institutional cohesion required to confront corruption's changing architecture in Nigeria.

"My Lords, we confront a rapidly shifting criminal landscape. Technology has amplified the audacity and reach of illicit actors, ushering in sophisticated crimes driven by destructive ingenuity. The rise of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence has introduced unprecedented layers of complexity to traditional illicit activities.

"Because these modern crimes constantly mutate, law enforcement and judicial authorities must continuously build capacity to adapt and respond effectively," he added.

The President urged the judiciary to adapt to shifting dynamics of financial crime, stressing that realigning the nation's investigative and prosecutorial strategies is critical to preventing institutional obsolescence.

Tinubu said the country was already on the right trajectory, citing the EFCC's recent momentum in tackling cryptocurrency fraud and recovering virtual assets.

"The EFCC's recent momentum in tackling cryptocurrency fraud and its commendable strides in recovering virtual assets are highly reassuring. The agency has recovered billions of naira in cryptocurrency investment-related fraud cases.

"In 2025, the agency secured the forfeiture of $22,417.91 (Twenty-Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventeen Dollars, Ninety-One Cents) worth of Bitcoin; 1,001,301.87 USDT (One Million, One Thousand, Three Hundred and One USDT and Eighty-Seven Cents) in digital assets; and US$5.6 million linked to the CBEX scheme, while 192 foreigners arrested for cyber-terrorism and cryptocurrency fraud were successfully prosecuted and deported afterwards," he said.

He said the EFCC's actions show an agency that is proactive, forward-looking and resolved not to be outpaced by technological innovation, while the judiciary must complement law enforcement by rapidly upscaling its capacity.

Tinubu acknowledged the Chief Justice of Nigeria's efforts in reforming the judiciary and pledged the full support of the executive to ensure the judiciary is adequately equipped for justice delivery in the digital age.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, said the 8th edition of the event reflects the commitment of the NJI and EFCC to sustain efforts aimed at addressing challenges confronting stakeholders in Nigeria's justice system.

She said the trend in technology has impacted how digital evidence is obtained and recorded, noting that effective administration of criminal justice in the digital era requires firm and disciplined case management, which capacity-building programmes such as the EFCC and NJI collaboration aim to strengthen.

The CJN noted that sustained judicial education and capacity development in the justice sector was yielding positive results, with improved conduct of judicial officers, especially judges, in case management and the dispensation of justice in recent years.

Senate Committee Chairman on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Sen. Emmanuel Udende, said the timing of the workshop was apt given the increasing sophistication of financial crimes and corruption, particularly cases involving politically exposed persons, which directly impact timely case management and the dispensation of justice.

He assured stakeholders that the National Assembly remained committed to supporting the enhancement of the war against corruption and financial crimes in Nigeria through proactive legislation.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, represented by the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, urged synergy among stakeholders in addressing emerging challenges in Nigeria's fight against corruption, stating that one arm of government alone could not effectively address the problem.

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He urged judicial officers, especially judges and lawyers, to leverage opportunities provided during the workshop to enhance their capacities to make investigation more thorough and prosecution more diligent.

In his welcome address, Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, said the collaboration between the EFCC and the NJI in enhancing the capacity of judicial officers has become an integral part of government's efforts to frontally tackle the dynamics and scale of financial crimes in the digital age.

He said the presence of the Vice President at the event was a practical demonstration of the commitment of the Tinubu administration to boost Nigeria's war against corruption.

Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, said the event was a national imperative that has become an important component of the annual programme of both the EFCC and the NJI.

He said the commission under his leadership was reform-minded and has recorded unprecedented convictions as well as financial recoveries over the past three years, assuring transparent and judicious handling of recovered money and property.

Olukoyede also regretted the impact of advanced technology on financial crimes and other forms of corruption, noting that digital innovation was fast outpacing legal instruments and provisions for prosecution.