Nigeria: 2027 - Olawepo-Hashim Slams Opposition Figures in APC Campaign Council As 'Indiscipline, Rascality'

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described the inclusion of opposition figures in the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council as "indiscipline and rascality".

Olawepo-Hashim made the remarks on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, where he reacted to the inclusion of opposition figures like Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo in the APC campaign council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Asked whether the move reflected political maturity or political survival, the Accord Party candidate dismissed both interpretations, describing it instead as a lack of discipline.

"No, this is simply indiscipline and rascality," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Olawepo-Hashim also argued that Adeleke's participation in the APC campaign council would not automatically translate into support for President Bola Tinubu among voters in Osun State.

He said the governor's electoral victory did not give him the power to determine how the people of the state would vote in the presidential election.

"Governor Adeleke, the fact that he won his election cannot compel the people of Osun State to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said.

To support his argument, Olawepo-Hashim recalled the 2011 general election, when he said voters in Osun State did not follow the political direction of then Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, after the latter allegedly backed the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate, Goodluck Jonathan, instead of the Action Congress of Nigeria's presidential candidate, Nuhu Ribadu.

He said Osun voters supported Ribadu despite the reported political arrangement, arguing that the state's electorate had a history of making independent political choices.

"Osun people are incredibly honourable people, what we call Omoluabi in the Yoruba parlance; they are ideological; they have great history, they are not conquered people, they do what they believe," he said.

The Accord Party candidate maintained that Adeleke's current political alignment would not prevent his party from seeking votes in Osun State during the presidential election.

"I still believe that regardless of what Governor Adeleke is doing, Osun people are still going to vote for Accord Party at the presidential election," he said.