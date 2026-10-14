Nigeria Condemns Death of Citizen in South African Police Custody

The consulate said reports that Mr Odueze was tortured by police officers before his death had caused shock and pain to his family, the Nigerian community and Nigeria's two diplomatic missions in South Africa.

The Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg has called for a thorough investigation into the death of a Nigerian, Chimezie Odueze, allegedly tortured by officers of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Cape Town.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Consul General, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, said Mr Odueze died on 9 October in the Parklands area of Cape Town.

The consulate said reports that Mr Odueze was tortured by police officers before his death had caused shock and pain to his family, the Nigerian community and Nigeria's two diplomatic missions in South Africa.

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According to the statement, Mr Odueze was arrested at a shopping centre on suspicion of drug possession and taken to his home for a search. The consulate said no drugs were found at the residence, but the Nigerian national was allegedly tortured to death.

The consulate described the incident as one too many, saying the recurring reports of extrajudicial killings of Nigerians in South Africa raised serious concerns about the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country.

It also warned against the stereotyping of Nigerians, saying some elements were disregarding South African legal processes and wrongfully generalising Nigerians in the country.

The consulate called on South African authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

"No matter what the allegations may be, there are processes and steps to justice," Ms Okey-Uche said in the statement, insisting that suspects must be given a fair hearing in court and that no one should take the law into their own hands.

The consulate also urged Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding and security-conscious amid ongoing xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks and threats against foreigners.

It extended its condolences to Mr Odueze's family and assured Nigerians that it would continue to press for their welfare and fair treatment in South Africa.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that about 1,640 Nigerians have been evacuated from South Africa since the recent wave of xenophobia began in April. A batch of 33 Nigerians was repatriated in August and another 105 in September.

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At least five Nigerians have been killed since the latest round of violence began.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the most recent incident in July. The victim, Chika Simon, died during an encounter with the South African Police Service (SAPS)

The Nigerian consulate said he died under questionable circumstances.

This paper also reported previous deaths. These are: Amaramiro Emmanuel, Ekpenyong Andrew, Emeka Iroegbu and Musa Joe.

The Nigerian government has demanded a thorough investigation into the death of Nigerians killed in South Africa. The investigations into these cases are still pending, and no arrests have been made.