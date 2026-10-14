West Africa: Ecowas Defence Chiefs Seek Sustained Nigerian Support for Regional Security

The outgoing and incoming Chairmen of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) have called for sustained Nigerian support to strengthen regional security cooperation and address growing threats across West Africa.

The two military chiefs made the appeal on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The outgoing Chairman, Lieutenant General Amara Idara Bangura, who is Sierra Leone's Chief of Defence Staff, expressed appreciation to Nigeria for its continued support for the ECOWAS defence framework and regional security initiatives throughout his tenure.

Bangura disclosed that he and his successor had spent the previous two days conducting formal handover activities ahead of the transition in the leadership of the ECOWAS defence committee.

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He commended Nigeria's longstanding contributions to peace and stability in West Africa, particularly its support for Sierra Leone during the country's civil war and subsequent peacebuilding efforts.

He also highlighted Nigeria's contributions to regional peacekeeping operations, counter-terrorism cooperation and logistical support, describing the country's role as critical to the security of the sub-region.

The outgoing chairman urged Oluyede to extend the same level of cooperation and goodwill to his successor to ensure continuity in regional security efforts.

In his remarks, the incoming Chairman of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff and Senegal's Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Oumar Wade, thanked the Nigerian military leadership for the warm reception accorded the delegation.

Wade identified terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime and maritime insecurity as some of the complex and evolving threats confronting ECOWAS member states.

He described Nigeria as a key regional power and an anchor of security in West Africa, stressing that its continued guidance, participation and support would be essential to the committee's ability to fulfil its mandate.

Responding, Oluyede thanked the two defence chiefs for their commendation of Nigeria and its Armed Forces, describing their visit as a demonstration of solidarity and a shared commitment to regional peace and security.

The CDS called for stronger unity, cooperation and mutual understanding among ECOWAS member states, urging countries to set aside political differences, divergent interests and bilateral disputes to confront common security threats.

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He emphasised that security was indivisible, noting that no country could effectively guarantee its own safety in isolation from its neighbours.

Oluyede reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to supporting ECOWAS security initiatives, citing the country's determination to promote regional peace, integration and development.

He also assured Wade of Nigeria's full support during his tenure as chairman, expressing confidence that sustained cooperation among member states would strengthen the region's collective security architecture.