South Africa: Two Killed in Katlehong Drive-By Shooting - South African News Briefs - October 14, 2026

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Two Killed in Katlehong Drive-By Shooting

Two people were killed and five others, including a 12-year-old child, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Katlehong on the East Rand, reports EWN. The victims were allegedly returning from a political party member’s memorial service when a gunman opened fire. Gauteng police confirmed that a suspect had handed himself over to authorities. The case, involving charges of murder and attempted murder, has been assigned to the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team for further investigation.

Bail Hearing Continues for Ex-Police Chief

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The bail application of former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya is expected to continue at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. Proceedings heard allegations linking the 59-year-old to unlawful activities and the criminal underworld. Sibiya, who was arrested in September, faces charges including the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl, rape, human trafficking and contravention of the Firearms Control Act. An investigating officer presented an audio recording involving the complainant’s father and businessman Serge Cabonge, which allegedly supports an affidavit submitted by Sibiya’s wife.

Johannesburg CBD Hit by Fourth Substation Fire

Parts of Johannesburg’s inner city have been left without electricity following another fire at City Power’s central substation, reports EWN. The incident marks the fourth fire at the facility in just over two months, affecting areas including Marshalltown, Wemmer, Selby and sections of Albert, Eloff, Commissioner and Anderson streets. Emergency teams attended the scene, while investigations into the damage and cause of the fire are underway. City Power said previous fires had been linked to suspected vandalism and electricity infrastructure theft, but the cause of the latest incident has not yet been established.

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