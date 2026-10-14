Rwanda/Ethiopia: Rwanda Hold Ethiopia but Bow Out of CAF Women's Olympic Qualifiers

Rwanda's hopes of qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games came to an end on Tuesday after the Amavubi held Ethiopia to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their CAF Women's Olympic qualifiers in Dire Dawa, losing 2-1 on aggregate.

Needing a victory to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit, Rwanda travelled to Ethiopia knowing that anything less than a win would end their Olympic dream. However, the hosts struck first, leaving the visitors with an even tougher task.

Ethiopia took the lead in the 28th minute through Mesay Temesgen, extending their aggregate advantage to 2-0 and putting Rwanda under pressure to respond.

The goal forced André Casa Mbungo's side to push forward in search of a lifeline, but their efforts went unrewarded before the break. Emerance Niyonshuti came close to equalising in first-half stoppage time but failed to convert a one-on-one opportunity.

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Trailing 2-0 on aggregate at half-time, Rwanda returned for the second half with renewed determination, taking the initiative and putting the Ethiopian defence under sustained pressure.

Evelyne Ishimwe Mizero nearly reduced the deficit in the 60th minute but narrowly missed the target following a corner-kick situation.

With time running out, Mbungo made tactical changes in an attempt to revive his team's hopes, introducing Josiane Uwihirwe for Régine Ihirwe in the 67th minute.

The substitutions helped Rwanda maintain their attacking momentum, but Ethiopia remained resilient as they sought to protect their aggregate lead.

The Amavubi continued to push forward, refusing to give up despite the mounting pressure and the diminishing time available to force a comeback.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 89th minute when Ishimwe Mizero found the back of the net to make it 1-1 on the night, briefly raising hopes of a dramatic turnaround.

However, the late equaliser came too late to change the outcome of the tie. Ethiopia held on to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory and advance to the next qualifying round, bringing Rwanda's campaign to an end.

Ultimately, the first-leg defeat proved decisive for the Amavubi, whose late fightback in Ethiopia was not enough to keep their Los Angeles 2028 Olympic ambitions alive.

Ethiopia will now face either Tanzania or Botswana in the next round as they continue their quest to qualify for the Olympic Games.