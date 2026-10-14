Nigeria: Ignore Posts Claiming Nigeria's Electoral Body Announced 'Final Phase' of Online Voter Registration and Linking to Malicious Website

Ignore posts claiming Nigeria's electoral body announced 'final phase' of online voter registration and linking to malicious website

IN SHORT: Facebook posts claim Nigeria's electoral commission has announced new dates for the "final phase" of online voter registration and share a link to register. But the commission says registration closed on 26 July 2026 and warned Nigerians not to share personal information on the fraudulent website.

Several Facebook posts claim Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has announced the dates for the "final phase" of online voter registration ahead of the 2027 general election.

Inec is the electoral body responsible for conducting elections in Nigeria.

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According to the posts, registration opened on 28 September 2026 and will close on 27 October. They also encourage users to click on the attached link to register.

Part of one post, dated 3 October 2026, reads: "FINAL PHASE OF NATIONWIDE ONLINE VOTER CARD REGISTRATION INEC don announce new date for nationwide online voter registration."

The country's next general election is set for 16 January 2027. Only registered voters with a permanent voter's card (PVC) can vote.

To obtain one, applicants must complete pre-registration online and visit a physical registration centre for biometric capture. Inec then issues a temporary voter's card as proof of registration before the PVC is collected.

But has Inec announced a "final phase" for online registration? We checked.

'Fake website'

Africa Check noticed that the link led to a different website rather than Inec's official voter registration portal, a major red flag.

If the commission had made this announcement, the media would've definitely covered it. But we found no credible news reports to support the claim.

Our antivirus software also warned us that the website had been categorised as phishing and was dangerous. Phishing is an attempt by scammers to trick online users into giving out personal information for fraudulent purposes.

On 3 October 2026, Inec released a statement on its official X account, dismissing the site as "fake". It said the voter registration exercise closed on 26 July.

"Any information suggesting that a new nationwide online voter registration exercise is currently ongoing through the above-mentioned website is false," it wrote.

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The commission urged the public to always verify electoral information through its official communication channels.

Never share personal information on unverified websites and read our guide on how to spot and avoid online scams.