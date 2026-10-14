Zimbabwe: Police Seal Off Harare - Chinhoyi Road As Zanu-PF Conference Kicks Off

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced traffic restrictions on the Harare-Chinhoyi road to facilitate the movement of delegates attending Zanu PF's 23rd National People's Conference at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

Police say the restrictions aim to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion as thousands of delegates travel to the conference venue.

The conference began on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with a Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare. The Central Committee meeting followed on Wednesday, October 14, at the same venue.

Delegates are expected to start arriving at CUT on Thursday, ahead of the official opening on Friday and the closing ceremony on Saturday. Approximately 7,500 delegates are expected to attend the gathering.

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In light of the conference, police have advised motorists, particularly those travelling along the Harare-Chirundu route via Chinhoyi, to use alternative roads.

Suggested routes include the Chinhoyi-Chegutu road and the Chinhoyi-Murombedzi-Norton route, depending on the direction of travel.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the police said haulage trucks and other motorists would face restrictions on the road between Chinhoyi and Harare, effective from Tuesday, October 13.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police Mashonaland West Province advises those in the transport industry, particularly haulage trucks, that they are restricted to use the Harare-Chirundu Road from Chinhoyi to Harare starting today, Tuesday, October 13, 2026. Drivers are urged to proceed via Chinhoyi-Chegutu Road, and those proceeding to Harare will then use the Robert Mugabe Highway linking with Harare-Bulawayo Road at Norton," reads the statement.

"The same applies to those using the road from Harare to Chinhoyi. The inconvenience has been necessitated by the need to facilitate smooth flow of traffic during the ongoing ZANU PF Conference at Chinhoyi University of Technology. We appeal to drivers to cooperate with the police and adhere to all road rules and regulations."