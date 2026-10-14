Nigeria: Tompolo Warns Against Repeat of 2023 Setback in Lagos

Leader of the PBAT Door-to Door Movement, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has urged Lagos residents to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secures a convincing victory in the 2027 presidential election.

Tompolo, who called on residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the election, said the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in Lagos must not be repeated in 2027.

He made the call on Tuesday during a campaign rally in Lagos, where the movement presented 57 vehicles to its state coordinators as part of efforts to mobilise support for Tinubu's re-election.

Represented by Kestin Pondi, Tompolo described Tinubu as a courageous and selfless leader who had continued to implement economic reforms despite the political implications, adding that Nigerians were beginning to benefit from the policies.

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"What happened in 2023 must not repeat. He must win convincingly in 2027," he said.

He urged Lagos residents to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register and obtain their PVCs, stressing that electoral victory could only be secured through votes.

Tompolo attributed Lagos's development to the foundation laid by Tinubu during his tenure as governor of the state between 1999 and 2007, arguing that successive administrations had built on his achievements.

He said Tinubu's experience in Lagos had positioned him to replicate similar development across the country, adding that the president needed the support of his home state to sustain his reform agenda at the national level.

"Lagos is the city for all Nigerians because someone stood firm to restructure and reform it. From the time he came into office in 1999 up to 2007 that he left, Lagos was the envy of other states," he said.

He added that the president's current responsibility offered an opportunity to extend the development model associated with Lagos to other parts of the country.

"Today, he has a higher responsibility, an opportunity to replicate the Lagos success story in Nigeria through reforms. There is massive development across the states today because reforms are working," he stated.

Tompolo urged members of the movement and other supporters to take the re-election campaign to households across Lagos, saying sustained grassroots mobilisation was necessary to secure Tinubu's victory.

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Also speaking at the rally, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence in the Tinubu administration, saying the country was moving towards economic stability under the president's leadership.

Sanwo- Olu urged voters to reject opposition politicians whom he accused of lacking clear plans for the country, arguing that frequent movement between political parties demonstrated inconsistency in leadership.

The governor also highlighted what he described as the administration's achievements in infrastructure, workers' welfare and education, citing road construction, support for students, the increase in the national minimum wage and the availability of funds for pension payments.

"Why won't we vote for him? The entire Lagos is for Tinubu. All our votes are for Tinubu. You've done it before, you'll do it again," Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged campaign coordinators to intensify their mobilisation efforts across the state and persuade residents to support the president's re-election bid.

"We will touch every corner of Lagos with our message to reelect Tinubu. Go out and convince everyone that Tinubu is the candidate to vote," he stated.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Asuku, called on Lagos residents to obtain their PVCs and use them to express their support for Tinubu at the polls.

Asuku said the movement was committed to securing the president's re-election through lawful electoral participation rather than intimidation.

"We must stand our ground and deliver Tinubu with PVCs, not with guns or intimidation. Lagos must not put their son, Tinubu, to shame," he said.