Kenya: Gachagua Accuses Ruto of Using Fuel Price Hikes to Fund 2027 Campaigns

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of exploiting fuel price increases to raise money for political bribery ahead of the August 2027 General Election, escalating his attacks on the government's economic management.

Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), alleged that the President was facing growing public rejection over abductions, alleged extrajudicial killings, corruption, poor policies and the rising cost of living.

In a statement, Gachagua alleged that the President had ordered an increase of Sh12 per litre of petrol and Sh9 per litre of diesel to generate funds for political mobilization.

"Desperate to raise more cash, last evening, he ruthlessly ordered an increase in the price of diesel by Kshs. 9 and petrol by Kshs. 12, to be processed through Gulf Energy for political bribery.

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Gachagua claimed the proposed increases would be processed through Gulf Energy and alleged that Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi had been instructed to defend the adjustment by citing global oil prices.

He dismissed the anticipated explanation as dishonest, insisting that the alleged price increases were politically motivated rather than driven by international market conditions.

However, the statement did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegations of political bribery or establish a link between Gulf Energy and the alleged scheme.

Gachagua further claimed the government was increasingly relying on cash handouts to win public support, alleging that demands for money had followed Ruto even in the Rift Valley, his political stronghold.

Gachagua also launched a personal attack on Ruto, portraying the President as frustrated by mounting political pressure and accusing his administration of mismanaging the economy and failing to address public concerns.

He said the approaching August 10, 2027, election was increasingly weighing on the President, whom he accused of attempting to regain public support through financial inducements.

The latest remarks add to the political confrontation between the former deputy president and his former boss as the country moves towards the next general election.

Gachagua has increasingly positioned himself as a critic of the Ruto administration, with economic management, the cost of living and allegations of state-sponsored abuses forming part of his attacks on the government.