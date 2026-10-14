Africa: All of Africa Today - October 14, 2026

Former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila to Lead New Rebel Coalition

Former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has been named leader of the newly formed Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel coalition seeking to remove President Félix Tshisekedi's government. Launched in Goma, the movement brings together former leaders of the AFC/M23 alliance, including M23 military leader Sultani Makenga, who was appointed one of Kabila's deputies. The coalition accuses Tshisekedi's administration of corruption, economic mismanagement, insecurity, and weakening democratic institutions. It is vowing to pursue change by all means, including force. Kabila, who ruled from 2001 to 2019, was sentenced to death in absentia for treason last year. The announcement comes amid continued fighting in eastern DR Congo and stalled peace negotiations.

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Nigeria Plane Crash Raises Fears of Water Contamination

Residents of Igbokoda in Nigeria's Ondo State are raising concerns about possible water contamination after a Nigerian Air Force plane crash that killed all 25 people on board on October 5. The aircraft crashed into a swamp connected to a river that supplies the community's drinking water. Difficult terrain has hampered efforts to recover the wreckage and victims' remains. Community leaders fear that decaying human remains, possible oil spills and reports of dying fish could threaten public health and local livelihoods. Traditional ruler Afolabi Odidiomo has called for an urgent environmental clean-up and the provision of alternative safe drinking water. Recovery teams are continuing their search, with locating the aircraft's black box among their priorities.

Caine Prize Investigates Zimbabwean Writer Over AI Allegations

The Caine Prize for African Writing is investigating Zimbabwean author Simbarashe Steyn Kundizeza after allegations that he used artificial intelligence to produce his award-winning short story, The Blue Fighter. The controversy followed an article published by The Atlantic that criticised the story and raised questions about its authorship. The prize organisers confirmed they had begun an investigation, saying they have a responsibility to uphold trust within Africa's literary and publishing community. The story centres on Tinashe and his family, whose circumstances deteriorate after his father leaves his profession to pursue his ambition of building fish tanks. Kundizeza previously described winning the 2026 prize as an important recognition of years of writing. He could be stripped of the award if the allegations are proven.

Somalia Sanctions 10 Individuals Over Alleged Al-Shabaab Links

Somalia has added 10 individuals to its national financial sanctions list over alleged involvement in financing or supporting Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group. The National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Committee said the move aims to disrupt the group's funding networks and strengthen enforcement of counter-terrorism measures. Under the directive, financial institutions, businesses and individuals operating in Somalia are prohibited from conducting transactions with those listed. They must also freeze any assets belonging to the designated individuals and report related transactions to the Financial Reporting Center. The committee did not disclose detailed evidence supporting the designations but warned that violations could result in legal action. Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than 15 years.

Two Suspected Ebola Cases Test Negative in Kenya's Laikipia County

Health authorities in Kenya's Laikipia County have confirmed that two suspected Ebola cases in Nanyuki tested negative, urging residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information. Concern arose after a patient presented with symptoms resembling Ebola and was admitted to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital. Laboratory results ruled out the virus. The patient died while receiving treatment. A second suspected case reported by a private hospital also tested negative after samples were analysed at the National Public Health Laboratory. County Health Executive Albert Taiti said precautionary measures had been activated and healthcare workers had been sensitised on identifying and managing suspected infections. Authorities have urged residents to rely on official updates, report suspected cases promptly and continue observing recommended health precautions.

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Malawi High Court Blocks Extradition of Prophet Bushiri to South Africa

Malawi's High Court in Lilongwe has issued a 175-page judgment explaining why it overturned the extradition order against Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary. The court found serious procedural and legal flaws, including that the couple was not allowed to be heard before the order was granted in March 2025. Their lawyer, Wapona Kita, said they can no longer be extradited to South Africa under the quashed order. Kita said that the State would have to appeal the ruling to pursue the matter further. The decision deals a major setback to South Africa's efforts to bring the couple back to face legal proceedings after they returned to Malawi in 2020.