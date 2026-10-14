Nigeria ⁠⁠Condemns Attacks On Fellow Africans, Demands Action Against Xenophobia

Nigeria has condemned rising xenophobic attacks against Africans in other African countries, warning that discrimination threatens continental solidarity, integration and peaceful coexistence.

The Federal Government expressed its concern during the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of a new political declaration against racism and racial discrimination.

Speaking in Nigeria's national capacity, Amb. Bola Asaju urged African governments to confront growing hostility against migrants and foreign nationals within their territories.

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The delegation warned that economic hardship, unemployment and social challenges could never justify violence, persecution or discrimination against people because of their nationality.

Nigeria maintained that African countries could not credibly champion Pan-Africanism and continental integration while tolerating attacks against fellow Africans.

Asaju expressed particular concern about incidents of hostility and violence targeting Africans living outside their countries of origin.

According to the delegation, such developments threaten the historical bonds of solidarity that supported Africa's struggles against colonialism and racial oppression.

Nigeria stressed that the sacrifices made during the continent's liberation movements should inspire greater unity rather than division among African populations.

The country maintained that governments had a responsibility to protect everyone within their territories, irrespective of nationality or immigration background.

It also called for accountability for individuals and groups responsible for xenophobic violence, intimidation and discrimination.

Nigeria urged African governments to strengthen national legislation, improve regional cooperation and intensify public education against xenophobia.

The delegation also recommended addressing underlying socioeconomic conditions that could be exploited to incite hostility against migrants and foreign nationals.

It warned against collective blame, particularly where economic difficulties were used to portray foreign nationals as responsible for domestic challenges.

Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, the international framework adopted in South Africa in 2001 to combat racism.

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Asaju said Nigeria supported the latest political declaration and voted in favour of its adoption.

The General Assembly adopted the declaration by 95 votes in favour, five against and 37 abstentions.

The declaration commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and renews international commitments to eliminating racial discrimination.

It recognises the enduring consequences of slavery, the transatlantic slave trade, colonialism and apartheid, while calling for stronger measures against contemporary discrimination.

The declaration also addresses racial profiling, hate speech, unequal access to justice and discriminatory practices associated with emerging digital technologies.

Nigeria said international commitments against racism must produce practical improvements in people's lives rather than remain declarations of political intention.

The country urged governments to demonstrate greater political will in confronting racism and xenophobia, including discriminatory practices occurring within their own societies.

Nigeria maintained that protecting human dignity and strengthening solidarity among Africans remained essential to the continent's integration and development aspirations.

South Africa supported the declaration, while the European Union raised reservations concerning certain provisions relating to neocolonialism and reparatory justice. (NAN)