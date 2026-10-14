Africa: Climate Change - Expert Urges Media to Tell Africa's Stories

Africa has been urged to move beyond climate commitments and translate them into tangible results through stronger collaboration, private investors and development institutions.

George Nwangwu, Convener of the Africa Climate Forum, made the call in his welcome address at the fourth edition of the forum held in Abuja on Tuesday.

He noted that the continent continued to face flooding, drought, food insecurity and environmental degradation despite commitments to address climate change.

Nwangwu added that the media also has a role to play in climate action by telling stories that highlight the impact of climate change on livelihoods, as well as the resilience and innovations of African communities.

He said climate reporting should go beyond statistics to reflect the experiences of farmers affected by flooding, families facing drought and young entrepreneurs developing solutions to environmental challenges.

According to him, Africa must not be seen merely as a recipient of climate solutions developed elsewhere.

He stated, "We are also a source of knowledge, creativity and innovation. Our entrepreneurs understand the realities of our markets and communities."