Nigeria: Akpabio Insists On Jail Term As Senate Considers Suicide Bill

14 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya

A bill seeking to decriminalise attempted suicide in Nigeria has passed second reading in the Senate, despite Senate President Godswill Akpabio insisting that survivors should remain liable to imprisonment.

Akpabio argued that removing the penalties could encourage attempted suicide.

"If you attempt suicide, make sure you die. Anyone who attempts and fails will go to jail," he said during Tuesday's plenary.

Despite his position, the bill secured the support of a majority of senators through a voice vote.

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It was subsequently referred to the Senate Committees on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) and Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative action.

Sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South, the bill seeks to establish a legal framework for suicide prevention, treatment and support for survivors.

Leading the debate, Ekpenyong said the National Mental Health Act recognises attempted suicide as a mental health emergency requiring medical intervention, while Section 327 of the Criminal Code and Section 231 of the Penal Code criminalise the act.

He said the conflicting provisions required legislative intervention.

The senator argued that criminalising attempted suicide could discourage survivors from seeking help, encourage families to conceal such incidents and prevent health workers from promptly reporting cases.

He said the proposed legislation would replace punitive measures with medical assessment, treatment and continued support for survivors.

Lawmakers supporting the bill said people experiencing severe emotional distress needed professional healthcare and empathy rather than detention.

Under existing criminal laws, attempted suicide remains punishable by imprisonment, although the applicable provisions and penalties vary across jurisdictions.

Section 327 of the Criminal Code provides for up to one year's imprisonment, while Section 231 of the Penal Code prescribes up to one year's imprisonment, a fine or both.

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