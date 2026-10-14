Nigeria: NCC Registers 231 Million Devices

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that it has registered approximately 231 million telecommunications devices across Nigeria as it begins implementing a new verification system to prevent counterfeit, cloned and unapproved phones from accessing mobile networks.

NCC said the initiative would strengthen consumer protection, improve network quality and enable regulators to track devices imported and sold in the country.

The Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity at the NCC, Edoyemi Ogoh, disclosed this during a media briefing on the implementation of the Device Checker and Type Approval Compliance framework in Abuja on Tuesday.

"We had already registered about 231 million devices across the country. And those devices, basically, you don't have to do anything. The subscriber does not have to do anything," Ogoh said.

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He explained that the commission had automatically captured devices already operating on Nigerian networks before the verification system became fully operational, removing the need for existing subscribers to undertake additional registration.

However, newly introduced devices must meet the commission's verification requirements before accessing telecommunications networks.

Ogoh clarified that previously connected devices, including those that might not meet current approval standards, would not be disconnected retrospectively.

"We are not blacklisting those that have come up before this," he said, explaining that the decision was intended to protect consumers who purchased devices without having access to verification tools.

He added that the new framework would prevent additional non-compliant devices from entering the telecommunications ecosystem.

According to him, the commission is collaborating with the Nigeria Customs Service, manufacturers, importers and dealers to ensure that imported devices are authenticated before entering the market.

The framework also allows regulators to identify the importer, date of importation and quantity of individual devices, strengthening enforcement against suppliers of counterfeit products.

Ogoh said the initiative followed the introduction of Type Approval Business Rules in August 2024 and extensive consultations with industry stakeholders.

Under Section 132(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, telecommunications equipment must obtain regulatory approval before being sold or used in Nigeria.

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The director explained that counterfeit devices could contribute to poor network quality because faulty equipment sometimes interferes with telecommunications infrastructure, affecting other subscribers using the same cell site.

He said the commission's assessments identified device-related problems alongside infrastructure challenges, insecurity, flooding and other factors affecting network performance.

On consumer verification, Ogoh advised Nigerians to dial *315# or visit the NCC's Device Checker portal to confirm whether phones, tablets, modems and other SIM-enabled devices had been approved.

He said subscribers who purchased unverified devices should contact their sellers for replacements, while unresolved complaints could be reported through the commission's toll-free 315 helpline.

Addressing concerns about possible surveillance, Ogoh insisted that the verification system would not give the regulator access to subscribers' personal information.

"It is not a surveillance tool and does not provide access to personal information stored on devices," he said.

He explained that the system relied on device identification information rather than messages, photographs, contacts or financial records.

Earlier, the Head of Public Affairs at the NCC, Nnenna Ukoha, described the initiative as part of efforts to improve telecommunications safety, network quality and consumer protection.

She urged journalists to educate Nigerians about the regulatory changes, noting that public understanding was essential to their successful implementation.