South Africa: 'She Can Go to Any Health Facility' - but Bedridden Limpopo Woman Has No Way to Get There

Tshegofatse Molamo has been bedridden since childbirth complications in 2012.

Home-based care stopped and she's unable to get to a health facility.

Limpopo Health Department can't find her medical records or help with transport.

Tshegofatso Molamo has spent more than a decade trying to understand why she lost her ability to walk after medical complications during childbirth in May 2012. She says doctors at two hospitals in the province have been unable to provide her with an explanation about what went wrong during labour.

But her mother, Anna says getting her daughter the healthcare she needs now is the family's biggest concern. The family says home-based healthcare visits stopped without explanation in December last year. Tshegofatso, who cannot sit or walk and who survives on social grants, says she is unable to travel to a health facility without assistance.

"Ever since I've been bedridden, and unable to sit or walk, my life has been miserable."

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The Limpopo Health Department has meanwhile acknowledged that Tshegofatso's medical records cannot be found, and they are unable to follow-up on the issue of home-based care until her file can be located. The provincial department also told Health-e News that they are unable to assist Tshegofatso with transport.

Her mother, Anna says the family has been struggling to provide the care at home that Tshegofatso needs.

"Tshegofatso's life has been painful for her and the rest of the family," says Anna.

"I had to quit my job after she was discharged from Mankweng so that I can take care of her on a fulltime basis. As a family that survives on her R2 338 disability grant and child support grant for her daughter, we're unable to take her to a specialist."

Tshegofatso says her condition has also left her dependent on her family for her daily care. "I'm having to rely on my mother to change my diapers."

Years without answers

Tshegofatso says she lost her mobility during childbirth in 2012 but doctors never explained to her why. According to Tshegofatso, she was unconscious at her home on 30 May 2012 when neighbours called for an ambulance to be dispatched to her home at Mogaung village in the Sekhukhune district of Limpopo. She was rushed to Philadelphia Hospital more than 60 kilometres away where her baby was delivered through caesarean section.

Tshegofatso says because she arrived at hospital by herself, unconscious and unable to speak, her file was opened as "unknown patient". She says after her baby was born, she was transferred to Mankweng Tertiary Hospital in Polokwane, more than 180 kilometers away from home. According to Tshegofatso she stayed at the health facility for six months.

She says medical staff could not determine at the time what caused her immobility and she was sent home in November 2012 without an explanation.

"Although I have no vivid recollection of some events during childbirth at Philadelphia Hospital and the subsequent transfer to Mankweng, I remember asking a doctor why I can't move. The doctor told me that there were serious complications during childbirth but never explained further. I was so devastated. I can't remember how I reached home after being discharged," she says.

Anna says since 2012 to date, her daughter also traveled to St. Ritas District Hospital - about 30 kilometers from their village - and Witbank Provincial Hospital in Mpumalanga - more than 150 kilometers from their village - in an attempt to find out what caused her immobility and to get medical assistance. But the family claims both healthcare facilities refused to admit her because her medical file from Mankweng Hospital could not be tracked down.

Homebased care stopped

Anna says over the years, a homebased caregiver used to visit Tshegofatso at home, but she stopped coming in December and they were not informed why.

"The caregiver used to bring some pills but she hasn't visited us in a while," says Anna.

Community leader, Lucas Sefoka who is also a neighbour, says after they realised that the family was unable to access any healthcare service, he appealed to the community for help.

"The family should not be left to manage a severely disabled and bedridden patient without adequate professional support."

Sefoka says community members donated adult diapers, cosmetics, groceries, and other basic goods for Tshegofatso. But he says this is not a sustainable solution for Tshegofatso and her family.

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Limpopo Health Department can't locate medical file

Limpopo Health Department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana says the absence of Tshegofatso's previous hospital file should not prevent her from receiving care.

"The absence of a previous hospital file should not prevent a patient from receiving appropriate medical assessment and care. The patient can be clinically assessed based on her current condition, while efforts are made to retrieve or reconstruct any previous medical information that may be necessary to support continuity of care."

But getting to a health facility remains the problem for Tshegofatso, who is dependent on her family because of her immobility.

Shikwambana says departmental transport is limited.

"Transport is mostly meant to serve people who are considered critical emergencies and inter-facility transfers."

Tshegofatso says after years of trying to get answers about what caused her disability, she now wants the Health Department to help her access the medical care she needs.