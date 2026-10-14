Nigeria: Nasarawa Amazons Win Gov Diri Pre-Season in Bayelsa

Nasarawa Amazons have emerged champions of the second edition of Governor Douye Diri women pre-season football tournament in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

The final match played on Sunday at Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Nasarawa Amazons edged Delta Queens 1-0 to retain the title they won last year.

Okoraofor Deborah produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 57th minute of the game, when she embarked on a confident solo run from the wing before driving into the penalty area where she unleashed a well-placed shot that beat the Delta Queens goalkeeper.

The week-long tournament ended on a high note, with stakeholders commending Governor Diri for sponsoring what is now regarded as the biggest women's pre-season tournament in Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the third-place match, Ahudiya-Nnem Queens defeated hosts Bayelsa Queens 8-7 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Secretary of the Bayelsa State Football Association, Diseye Nwakwe, described the organisation and officiating as top-notch.

"Pre-season tournaments are for teams to experiment and assess their level of preparedness. All 10 teams here showed top quality and are good to go for the 2026/2027 NWFL season," Nwakwe said.

He disclosed that 16 teams initially indicated interest to participate, but six withdrew at the last minute due to logistics challenges, including concerns over the Agbaro road.

Nasarawa Amazons Coach, Seyi Michael, dedicated the victory to God and hard work.

"Hard work pays. Even if you gather all the Maradonas in this world and you don't work hard, you won't succeed," he said.

He said the team's target for the new season is to qualify for the Super Six and ultimately win the 2026/2027 NWFL title to secure a WAFU B ticket.

Delta Queens Head Coach, Seyi Stanley Osaze, said he was satisfied with his team's performance despite the defeat.

Chairman of Bayelsa Queens FC, Pastor Robin Apreala, said the second edition was better organised than the maiden edition and thanked the FA and the Referees Council for fair officiating.

He assured that lessons learnt would make the third edition bigger, especially with expected support from corporate bodies.