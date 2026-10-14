Nigeria: Benue Varsity Clinches 10 Medals in Historic Waug Outing

The Rev. Father Moses Orshio Adasu University (MOAU), formerly known as Benue State University (BSU), has celebrated an unprecedented sporting milestone following an impressive performance at the just-concluded 15th West African University Games (WAUG).

The 2026 WAUG edition, themed "Uniting Universities, Inspiring Excellence," concluded its thrilling 10-day run from October 2 to October 12, 2026, with the host institution, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, emerging as the overall champions of the Games.

Deploying a highly efficient 10-man contingent, MOAU defied the odds to secure a total of 10 medals--comprising 2 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

MOAU dominated in taekwondo with two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, while badminton and athletics produced two bronze medals and one bronze medal, respectively.

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This remarkable haul propelled the University to a historic 13th-place finish out of more than 20 competing higher institutions across West Africa.

Following the successful outing, the Director of Sports and leader of delegation, Dr. Victor Terkimbi Ikpato, extended his profound gratitude and congratulations to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Timothy Terseer Alabar.

He said: "On behalf of the student-athletes, coaches, and the entire contingent, I sincerely appreciate the Vice-Chancellor and his management for sponsoring the University's contingent to the Games in Ife.

"Despite the numerous challenges confronting the new administration, the VC demonstrated remarkable commitment to sports development by ensuring that the University's athletes participated in the Games. This sacrifice and show of support have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated."

Similarly, taekwondo coach James Akor, who acknowledged the VC's unwavering financial and moral support, stated that the future of sports in the University under Dr. Ikpato's leadership is bright.

"This achievement marks the beginning of a new era in sports in the University under the leadership of Professor Alabar, who in his wisdom appointed a young, energetic, and complete sports manager and administrator, Dr. Ikpato, to lead sports development in the University," said Coach Akor.