Nigeria: Arsenal Fans Club Nigeria Set for Abuja Unveiling

Arsenal Fans Club Nigeria will be officially unveiled in Abuja on Saturday, October 17, as part of efforts to strengthen the club's Nigerian fan base and promote community development through football.

The unveiling will climax a two-day programme beginning on Friday, October 16, with the club's second Annual General Meeting, bringing together delegates from its state and city chapters.

The club's National President, Charles Ojugbana, said the initiative was inspired by the achievements of Arsenal players of Nigerian descent, both past and present.

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"We are drawing inspiration from the exploits of Arsenal players of Nigerian descent, past and present, such as Kanu Nwankwo, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, to raise football fan experience to a level never attained before," he said.

According to the programme released by the non-profit organisation, activities on Saturday will begin with aerobic sessions and a novelty football match before members proceed to Wuse Market for a clean-up campaign.

As part of the outreach, the club will donate industrial refuse bins and other sanitation materials to the market's leadership to support a cleaner environment.

Ojugbana said the initiative aligned with the club's philanthropic objectives of supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged members of society.

The formal unveiling is expected to attract prominent personalities, business leaders and celebrities who support Arsenal, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Senator Dino Melaye and former Arsenal player Nwankwo Kanu.