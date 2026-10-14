South Africa: Zuma's Party Cancels Major Rally Amid Election Candidate Row

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has cancelled its 18 October rally in KwaZulu-Natal after complaints that community nominated candidates were left off election lists.

Former president Jacob Zuma remains in hospital in Pietermaritzburg, with his foundation denying reports that the 84-year-old has returned home.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has cancelled its biggest rally in KwaZulu-Natal as anger grows over missing names on election candidate lists.

The party has launched an urgent investigation after complaints that candidates chosen by communities were left off the Electoral Commission of South Africa's final lists for the local government elections.

The party's Siyathatha rally was meant to take place on 18 October 2026.

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But party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the event had been cancelled so leaders could focus on dealing with the complaints and campaigning in local wards.

"The Siyathatha rally scheduled for 18 October 2026 has been cancelled to allow the Party to focus its resources and efforts on community engagement and campaign activities at ward level," Mahlangu said.

The party plans to investigate the complaints and send its findings to the Presidency.

Party leaders will also meet affected ward candidates directly as the election campaign enters its final weeks.

The cancellation comes as questions continue over the health of MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma.

The 84-year-old remains in hospital after being admitted last week.

Reports had suggested that Zuma had left hospital and returned to his Nkandla home.

But the Jacob Zuma Foundation denied those reports on Tuesday.

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma was still receiving medical care at Netcare St Anne's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

Manyi dismissed reports that Zuma had been discharged, saying they were "not true".

The former president's health has sparked growing concern after sources close to him reportedly described his condition as being at a "very concerning stage".

However, the MK party has maintained that Zuma is receiving routine medical treatment and remains in good spirits.

The foundation has accused sections of the media of spreading speculation and false information about his health.

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It has urged the public to ignore reports that have not been confirmed while Zuma remains under medical supervision.

Manyi also questioned whether political opponents expressing concern about Zuma's health were being sincere.

He argued that more attention should be given to practical support for former presidents.

The party now faces two pressing issues as the elections approach: dealing with complaints over its candidate lists and questions about the health of its leader.