South Africa: Double Headache As Cosatu Splits Over Leaders and Who to Back

Zingiswa Losi is challenging Solly Phetoe for general secretary, while Mike Shingange and Mabutho Cele are fighting for Cosatu's presidency.

One union wants Cosatu to abandon the ANC for the Communist Party in the 4 November elections, but others disagree.

Cosatu is facing a double headache as its leaders fight for top positions while members disagree over which political party to support in the coming elections.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions is expected to announce its new leadership on Wednesday after its national congress met again in Kempton Park on Monday.

But the battle for leadership comes as the federation struggles to choose between the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

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Outgoing Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi wants to become general secretary. She is challenging current general secretary Solly Phetoe for the position.

First deputy president Mike Shingange and deputy president Mabutho Cele are competing to become president.

Shingange is seen as close to the SACP and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

Losi, meanwhile, is viewed as an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC.

This could leave Cosatu with senior leaders linked to opposite sides of the growing political dispute.

The tensions became clear on Monday when ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe walked out of the congress.

Mantashe refused to address delegates before the SACP, leaving union members angry.

Cosatu's outgoing second deputy president Duncan Luvuno rejected claims that the meeting had turned into chaos.

"It was not chaos per se. However, it was our members expressing their disappointment at the arrogance shown, not by the ANC, but by the chair of the ANC," Luvuno said.

He said Cosatu would seek a meeting with the ANC at Luthuli House to discuss Mantashe's behaviour.

"We are going to make a point of meeting with the ANC to express our disappointment and reject what we see as a 'Big Brother Syndrome' that the ANC chairperson perpetually displays," he said.

Mantashe defended his decision, saying he would not sacrifice principle for convenience.

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He insisted that the ANC traditionally delivers its message of support after the SACP.

The walkout comes as Cosatu faces pressure to decide which party it will support in the elections.

Nehawu has proposed that the federation abandon the ANC and throw its weight behind the SACP.

Some unions support the move, but others want Cosatu to keep its relationship with the ANC.

Delegates have discussed a proposal allowing members to support whichever alliance partner best protects workers' interests.

Some delegates believe the ANC's economic policies have moved it away from workers. Others believe the SACP remains closer to the needs of working people.

The SACP plans to contest elections independently for the first time.

Cosatu's congress resumed despite a pending legal challenge after its previous gathering collapsed last month because of leadership disagreements and internal disputes.

The federation must now choose its new leaders while trying to keep its divided members together.