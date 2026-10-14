South Africa: Boxer Hearing Ends With Three People Shot Dead

Police say a former employee shot three people dead at the Boxer store in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, 10 October.

Police are hunting the man, who came for a hearing. Anyone who knows where he is should call 08600 10111.

Three people were shot dead inside the Boxer grocery store in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, 10 October. Police are still hunting the man who did it.

Security camera footage shows a man shooting three women in an office multiple times before he walks out. Police say the three were declared dead at the scene.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man is a former Boxer employee who went to the store for a disciplinary hearing. Police have not named him.

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Isolezwe reports that Thandiwe Chili, who worked at Boxer for 20 years, was one of those killed. According to the newspaper, the suspect had come in for a disciplinary hearing on Saturday, and when he didn't like the outcome of the hearing, he allegedly locked the victims in the office, left and came back with a firearm and then shot the three managers.

Reports say he worked in the store's bakery. The victims were reportedly the bakery, store and administration managers, who were allegedly shot inside the offices.

Boxer says it is supporting the families of the three colleagues who died, as well as colleagues affected. The retailer is working with police on the investigation.

Boxer teams across the country stood together for a moment of remembrance before starting their shifts on Tuesday. The company also thanked communities across South Africa for their messages of support.

"They will not be forgotten," it said.

Police want anyone who knows where the man is to call 035 473 4211 or 082 557 6033. People can also call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.