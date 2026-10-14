Nigeria: Ebonyi Govt Denies Converting Airport to Worship Centre

"It has never been a worship centre, and we don't intend to use it as a worship centre."

The Ebonyi State Government has acknowledged that staff at the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport hold prayers before work but denied that the facility has been converted into a worship centre.

The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ikeuwa Omebeh, initially dismissed a viral video showing a church service at the airport as AI-generated. He later acknowledged that staff had prayed there, insisting that a prayer service was different from a church service.

"It is not true, in all ramifications," Mr Omebeh said.

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"It has never been a worship centre, and we don't intend to use it as a worship centre."

He spoke in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, responding to criticism of Governor Francis Nwifuru's administration and making a case for the governor's re-election.

Video dismissed

Mr Omebeh initially insisted that the viral video was AI-generated. He cited former President Goodluck Jonathan's use of the airport about three weeks earlier while travelling to a burial in Cross River State as evidence that the facility was operational.

"I am sure that it is AI-generated; this is the same airport former President Goodluck Jonathan used about three weeks ago to a local government in Calabar," he said.

When pressed to identify the AI tool used to verify the video, Mr Omebeh did not name one.

"I am coming from Abakaliki, and I'm on ground to tell you that those things are not correct," he said.

During the interview, the presenter drew attention to an earlier statement by the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Valentine Okike-Uzo. Mr Okike-Uzo had also dismissed the video but said airport staff routinely hold communal prayers on Thursdays before work.

Mr Omebeh subsequently acknowledged that staff had prayed at the airport. He maintained that the gathering was a prayer session, not a church service organised by an external church.

"We welcome prayer, but not church service," he said.

'Sponsored' protests

Mr Omebeh alleged that some protests and opposition to the state government were sponsored but did not identify those responsible despite repeated questions.

"We do not have any opposition," he said, before listing what he described as the governor's achievements.

Council chairmen

Asked whether a governor could unilaterally remove elected local government chairmen who failed to deliver votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Omebeh did not directly address the question.

Instead, he said Mr Nwifuru did not interfere with local government funds and was urging council chairmen to ensure their constituents benefited from democracy and earned their trust through performance.

"Every leader is rated by his performance," he said. "Make sure that you perform."

Charles Otu, spokesperson for the Ebonyi Civil Society Coalition Group, had alleged on Arise TV's Morning Show on Thursday, 3 September, that a church had taken over the airport for midweek and Sunday services.

He also claimed that the only flights landing at the airport were private charters carrying the governor and his wife at public expense.

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The airport, located in Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area, has been controversial for years. Former Governor David Umahi said in April 2023 that the state spent N36 billion building the facility, although an unofficial figure put the cost above N42 billion.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had certified the airport for chartered flights and private jets only. A video showing church services in its departure lounge subsequently went viral.

The controversy over local government chairmen followed Mr Nwifuru's remarks on 1 September. At the inauguration of new council chairmen in Abakaliki, the governor said, "we will remove any chairman who fails to win his local government."

Governorship elections in most states, including Ebonyi, are scheduled for 6 February 2027, under the revised timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission.