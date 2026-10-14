Rwanda: In-Form Ouattara Ready to Spearhead APR FC Against Zamalek

Friday, October 16, 2026

CAF Champions League - Second Preliminary Round, First Leg

APR FC vs Zamalek SC

Amahoro Stadium, 18:00

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APR FC captain and striker Djibril Ouattara says he is ready to spearhead the Rwandan champions' attack when they host Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie at Amahoro Stadium on Friday.

The Burkinabè international heads into the highly anticipated encounter in impressive scoring form, having played a decisive role in APR's continental campaign and continued to find the net in the club's preparations for the Zamalek test.

Ouattara scored twice in APR's previous Champions League round against DR Congo's Les Aigles du Congo, helping the military side overturn a first-leg deficit and advance to the second preliminary round.

After losing the first leg 1-0 away from home, APR produced a spirited comeback at Amahoro Stadium, with Ouattara's clinical finishing proving crucial to their progression.

The striker maintained his scoring touch in a recent preparatory friendly against AS Muhanga, netting another brace as APR cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Now, Ouattara is hoping to carry that form into what promises to be one of APR's toughest continental tests in recent years.

"We respect Zamalek because they are one of the biggest clubs in Africa, but we are not afraid of them. We have prepared well, we are focused, and we are determined to win in front of our supporters," Ouattara said.

"As captain, I have confidence in my teammates. Everyone understands the importance of this match, and we are ready to fight for the badge and for Rwanda."

APR are seeking a positive result in Kigali that would strengthen their chances of progressing to the lucrative group stage of Africa's premier club competition ahead of the return leg in Cairo.

Known for his physical strength, intelligent movement and clinical finishing, Ouattara has emerged as a focal point of APR's attack and will be expected to pose a major threat to Zamalek's experienced defence.

The striker believes home support could also play an important role in helping APR establish an advantage before travelling to Egypt.

"The fans have always been our strength," Ouattara said. "We need them behind us from the first minute to the last. Together, we can achieve something special."

Taleb confident ahead of Zamalek test

Head coach Taleb Abderrahim shares his captain's confidence and insists APR will not be intimidated by Zamalek's reputation and continental pedigree.

"We know the quality and history of Zamalek, but football is decided on the pitch, not by reputation," Taleb said.

"The friendly matches allowed us to test different tactical systems and evaluate the players' readiness. The squad is physically and mentally prepared for this challenge."

The Moroccan tactician said his technical team has spent considerable time analysing Zamalek's strengths and weaknesses and preparing a tactical approach for Friday's encounter.

"We have worked on specific tactical plans to contain their key players while maximising our own strengths. We believe in our ability, and we will do everything possible to achieve a good result at home," he added.

APR head into the match with growing confidence following strong performances in recent weeks and will be hoping to capitalise on home advantage at Amahoro Stadium.

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Zamalek, meanwhile, arrive in Kigali carrying considerable continental experience despite recent struggles on the domestic front.

The Egyptian heavyweights have endured an inconsistent league campaign and recently suffered a setback against rivals Al Ahly.

Nevertheless, the five-time CAF Champions League winners remain one of African football's most decorated clubs, with vast experience in high-pressure continental fixtures and a squad capable of punishing mistakes.

For APR, Friday's encounter presents an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to compete against one of the continent's established powers and take another step towards reaching the CAF Champions League group stage.

And with Ouattara finding the net consistently, the Rwandan champions will be hoping their captain can once again deliver on the continental stage and help them secure an advantage to take into the decisive second leg in Cairo.