Rwanda: Parents Welcome Rwf1bn Disability Rehabilitation Centre

When Delphine Umurutasate, a mother from Gicumbi District, gave birth to a child who could not see, she faced rejection from some of the people she expected to support her most.

"After that, I faced stigma and rejection. My husband and his family said there had never been a child like mine in their family for generations. I lost hope and became depressed," she recalled.

Following the rejection, Umurutasate returned to her parents' home.

"I constantly thought about suicide because I could not even afford to meet my child's basic needs," she said.

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Her situation began to change after she joined the Union of Organisations of Persons with Disabilities Fighting AIDS and Promoting Health (UPHLS), where she received counselling, encouragement and support.

"I was encouraged to remain hopeful and work to provide for my child. I was also connected with healthcare professionals in Kamonyi District, who assured me that my child's condition could improve," she said.

Her son later regained his sight at the age of two.

"That was when he first saw his mother's face," Umurutasate said.

As his condition improved, the child was able to start nursery school.

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"My four-year-old son is now in Nursery Two, studying alongside other children, although he still faces challenges. He has to wear glasses and sit at the front of the classroom," she said.

To support her family, Umurutasate now keeps 52 chickens, which provide both nutritious food and income. She has also secured a job charging batteries for electric motorcycles.

Parents such as Umurutasate, whose children have conditions that may benefit from early detection, treatment or rehabilitation, are expected to benefit from a planned clinic and rehabilitation centre in Kicukiro District.

UPHLS, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, plans to establish the centre to strengthen early detection, treatment and rehabilitation services for children and adults with different types of disabilities.

UPHLS Executive Director François Xavier Karangwa said the organisation had, over the past 20 years, implemented programmes aimed at improving the social and economic well-being of persons with disabilities, promoting sexual and reproductive health, and expanding access to healthcare.

Over the next five years, he said, the organisation plans to strengthen the economic empowerment of persons with disabilities while improving their access to health services.

"We have a project to establish a clinic that will primarily focus on preventing and treating conditions in children that could result in disabilities. Research we conducted showed that some disabilities people live with could actually have been prevented," Karangwa said.

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He cited certain foot deformities as an example, noting that some can be corrected through surgery when detected and treated early.

"Some hearing problems in children can also be corrected. We plan to build a clinic that will focus on the early detection and prevention of disabilities, as well as providing care for people living with disabilities," he said.

The facility will also offer physical rehabilitation, hearing and eye care, and mental health services.

"We see people suffering strokes and children undergoing physical rehabilitation, but we also plan to include hearing and eye care services," Karangwa said.

Rwf1bn investment

The planned centre, which was highlighted during discussions around World Mental Health Day, will be built in Gahanga on a 3,600-square-metre plot of land.

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Construction is expected to be completed within two years, with the cost of the building alone estimated at more than Rwf1 billion, according to Karangwa.

"The comprehensive rehabilitation and clinic centre will be designed to prevent various types of impairments among children and provide medical and psychological support to people recovering from physical injuries, substance abuse and mental health challenges," he said.

"It will also offer medical rehabilitation and mental health services."

Additional services will include ear, nose and throat treatment, audiology, an ear-mould laboratory and eye care.

The facility will also house a resource and training centre.

"It will focus on the early detection, prevention and management of disabilities," Karangwa added.

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Prof. Claude Mambo Muvunyi, Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), said the institution would continue working with partners to ensure persons with disabilities have access to affordable healthcare.

"Recently, in partnership with other stakeholders, we managed to bring in devices that help people with hearing impairments to hear," he said.

"This is one of our current priorities as we continue supporting efforts to prevent diseases and ensure that all persons with disabilities have access to healthcare services that enable them to improve their well-being and development."

UPHLS has so far assessed 6,997 people to determine their need for assistive devices.

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Of these, 3,500 people have received support, with more than 4,000 assistive devices distributed.

More than 2,000 healthcare providers have also been trained in disability-inclusive care.