Nigeria: Arewa24 Launches New Programme to Promote Maternal, Newborn Health

AREWA24, a Hausa-language family entertainment and lifestyle television network, has launched a new show "Uwa Da Da" dedicated to mothers, babies and the journey from pregnancy through childbirth and early childhood.

The show premieres every Saturday primetime (7 pm - 7:30 pm) on the AREWA24 television network.

The show comes at a time when maternal, newborn and child survival remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria, particularly in northern communities where health outcomes are lagging.

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According to the 2023-24 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), Nigeria recorded an infant mortality rate of 63 deaths per 1,000 live births, while neonatal mortality stood at 41 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Earlier NDHS data showed an under-five mortality rate of 187 deaths per 1,000 live births in the Northwest, compared with 62 per 1,000 in the Southwest.

Aisha Lawal, AREWA24's Director of Studio Production, said: "For many women, pregnancy and motherhood can be accompanied by uncertainty, fear and misinformation.

"Uwa Da Da places particular emphasis on supporting first-time mothers by providing clear, practical and culturally relevant information to help them understand what to expect before, during and after childbirth.

"The show will create a platform where mothers can hear directly from qualified health professionals and other mothers, while learning about important issues including pregnancy nutrition, antenatal care, birth preparedness, breastfeeding, newborn danger signs, immunisation and postnatal wellbeing."

A central objective of Uwa Da Da is to encourage pregnant women, particularly expectant and first-time mothers, to seek appropriate antenatal care (ANC) early in pregnancy and maintain regular contact with qualified healthcare professionals.

The Chief Executive Officer of AREWA24 TV Network, Celestine Umeibe, affirmed that "Uwa Da Da ("Mother and Child"), reflects AREWA24's commitment to producing content that informs, educates and entertains while addressing issues that directly affect families and communities across Northern Nigeria and beyond.

"The program combines human-interest stories, expert advice, practical demonstrations and conversations with mothers and families to make maternal and newborn health information engaging, relatable and actionable. The goal of the "Uwa Da" is not to replace professional healthcare, but to encourage mothers and families to seek, understand and use available healthcare services at the right time," he said.