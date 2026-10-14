Liberia Names 15-Man Squad for 2026 Amputee World Cup

Liberia men's amputee national team coach Victor P.H.B. Benson has named his final 15-man squad for the 2026 Amputee World Cup in Mexico.

The squad is headlined by captain Matthew Joe of Pendik, Turkey, with four foreign-based players and 11 locally based players selected for the tournament.

The foreign-based players are Joe, Delvin M. Jusu of Konya, Darlington Vangalove Sebeh of Bursa and Morilai R. Boakai of Konya.

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The locally based players are Benedict Kollie Karbah, Isaac Tokpah, Prince Wymah, Emmanuel Paye, Junior Melawon, Moses Nuah, Matthew Bucket, Varsay Sirleaf, Emmanuel Blah, Alfred Kollie and Francis Fallah. The players represent local clubs LASA, Survival and Conquerors.

Benson said the selection was based on form, discipline, and experience, and expressed confidence in the team's readiness to represent the country.

"We have selected players who are ready to fight for the country. This is our final battle squad for Mexico. We call on all Liberians and the government to support the team," Benson said.

The team is expected to travel to Ghana in the coming days to process visas before heading to Mexico.

As part of its preparations, the squad recently completed X-ray examinations, with training, physical conditioning and recovery also forming part of its buildup to the tournament.

Liberia has been drawn into Group A alongside host nation Mexico, Italy and Algeria.

The 2026 Amputee World Cup is scheduled for Nov. 13-22 in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico, with 24 national teams, including seven from Africa, expected to compete for the title.

Liberia secured qualification after finishing among the top six teams at the African Amputee Football Cup, strengthening its return to the global stage.