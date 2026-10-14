Liberia: CSA Chief Reports Progress in Civil Service Reforms

Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai says Liberia's civil service is becoming more stable, with improved job security, employee confidence and institutional performance following ongoing reforms.

"The civil service we inherited in 2024 is not the civil service we have today," Joekai declared during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing.

He attributed the progress to improved personnel management, stronger institutional controls and employee welfare initiatives under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

Providing updates on the nationwide pre-retirement counseling and data collection exercise, Joekai disclosed that 2,042 eligible government employees have been reached across 14 locations.

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The exercise, conducted jointly with the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) from September 21 to October 16, seeks to prepare employees for retirement, verify employment records and clarify pension entitlements.

He explained that the program covers the statutory retirement age of 60, medical retirement, pension eligibility, contribution requirements and benefit calculations.

According to him, employees born before 1980 require at least 100 monthly social security contributions, while those born in 1980 or later require 144 contributions to qualify for benefits.

On retirement benefits, Joekai said the CSA has requested funding from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for this year's retirement handshake package. He recalled that retirees in 2024 received three months of full salary before transitioning to pension payroll.

"Retirement must be a properly managed transition, not a period of uncertainty, anxiety, or administrative hardship," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Joekai announced progress in decentralizing CSA operations to reduce the burden on civil servants traveling to Monrovia for administrative services.

He said the Tubmanburg Regional Office, serving Bomi, Gbarpolu and Grand Cape Mount Counties, is completed and operational.

Construction of the North Central Regional Headquarters in Gbarnga, Bong County, has reached roof level, with completion expected in December 2026.

Similarly, the Southeastern Regional Headquarters in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, is expected to be completed by January 2027.

In Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, local authorities have provided two acres of land for another regional headquarters, with funding expected to be sought in the 2027 national budget.

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Joekai commended the Ministry of Finance for supporting the decentralization initiative, describing it as evidence of government's commitment to improving public service delivery.

"Decentralization is no longer just an aspiration. It is becoming a visible, measurable, and practical reality for Liberia's civil service," he concluded.