Liberia Joins Regional Talks On Ai Use in Elections

Liberia has participated in a two-day regional workshop in Abuja, Nigeria, aimed at validating guidelines for the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in election administration across West Africa.

The workshop, held October 12-13, brought together electoral commissioners, technology experts and other stakeholders to review guidelines developed under the auspices of the Network of Electoral Commissions of ECOWAS Member States (ECONEC).

Liberia was represented by National Elections Commission (NEC) Commissioner Barsee Leo Kpangbai and Deputy Executive Director for Information and Communications Technology (ICT), S. Isaac Zahn.

According to a dispatch from Abuja, discussions focused on integrating AI into electoral processes while ensuring transparency, accountability, electoral integrity and public trust.

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Participants included ECONEC Chairman Abdoulaye Sylla of Senegal and Commissioner Koroma of Sierra Leone, along with other regional electoral representatives.

The workshop also examined Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plans to incorporate AI into its 2027 general elections.

In Liberia, the NEC is already exploring AI-related tools, particularly within its Communications Section and ICT Department.

The Commission is also considering expanding the responsible use of emerging technologies ahead of Liberia's 2029 general elections.

NEC officials say Liberia's participation reflects the Commission's commitment to regional cooperation, technological innovation and improved electoral administration.- Press Release