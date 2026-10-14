Kenya: Gachagua Projects Sh12 Spike in Pump Prices Citing 'Ruthless' Scheme

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that petrol prices could rise by Sh12 per litre and diesel by Sh9, alleging that President William Ruto intends to use the increases to finance political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), made the allegations as Kenyans awaited the latest pump-price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), scheduled for Wednesday.

He accused Ruto of ordering the proposed increases and alleged that the additional revenue would be used to fund political bribery and mobilisation ahead of the next election.

Gachagua also claimed that Gulf Energy was involved in the alleged plan and accused Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi of being directed to justify the increases by citing rising global oil prices.

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"Desperate to raise more cash, last evening, he ruthlessly ordered an increase in the price of diesel by Kshs. 9 and petrol by Kshs. 12, to be processed through Gulf Energy for political bribery," he alleged.

The allegations had not been independently substantiated. The Sh12 and Sh9 figures cited by Gachagua were not confirmed EPRA adjustments.

Rising global fuel costs

The government has pointed to rising international fuel costs amid disruptions to global oil markets linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking on Tuesday, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said Kenya had adequate fuel stocks and that additional cargoes were expected despite disruptions affecting international supply chains.

The disruptions have included tanker attacks, interruptions at pipelines and loading facilities, as well as rising shipping and insurance costs.

Figures from the Ministry of Energy indicate that the cost of imported Super Petrol, measured on a Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) basis at the Port of Mombasa, rose from approximately $1,199 per tonne in August to $1,385 in September.

The corresponding cost for diesel increased from about $1,200 to $1,313 per tonne over the same period.

The government has said the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) fuel procurement arrangement has enabled Kenya to source cargoes from alternative ports amid the disruptions.

It has also indicated that it would explore measures to cushion consumers against the impact of rising international fuel costs.

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Kenyans await new pump prices

The latest EPRA review will determine whether motorists face higher pump prices for the period beginning October 15.

Under the prevailing maximum retail prices for September 15 to October 14, a litre of Super Petrol retailed at Sh214.03 in Nairobi, while diesel sold at Sh217.86.

The new prices will reflect the regulator's assessment of the relevant import costs and other components used in calculating the maximum retail prices.

The review comes amid concerns over the effect of rising fuel costs on transport fares, food prices and the wider cost of living.