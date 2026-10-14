Liberia: Govt Pitches U.S.$300m Agric Project to Global Investors

Liberia is seeking to attract more than US$300 million in agricultural investments, revive its indigenous Liberica coffee industry for international markets, and expand farm mechanization nationwide as part of efforts to transform the sector, create jobs, and strengthen food security.

Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah presented the country's investment ambitions during high-level discussions with Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Director-General Dr. QU Dongyu at FAO headquarters in Rome on October 12, 2026.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2026 World Food Forum, running from October 8 to 16 under the theme "Innovate Today. Nourish Tomorrow." Nuetah is leading a high-level Liberian delegation to the international gathering.

Central to the discussions was Liberia's agricultural investment portfolio, scheduled for presentation under FAO's Hand-in-Hand Initiative, a flagship program designed to connect countries with investors and development partners to advance agricultural transformation.

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Minister Nuetah said the government was moving beyond primary agricultural production toward a comprehensive value-chain approach that emphasizes processing, value addition, post-harvest handling, storage, and market development.

He stressed the importance of attracting credible, long-term investors capable of financing infrastructure, improving productivity, and helping Liberian agricultural products compete in domestic and international markets.

Dr. QU welcomed Liberia's investment ambitions and assured the delegation of FAO's support in connecting the country with development finance institutions and private investors through the FAO Investment Centre and its global partnership network.

The engagement is intended to translate Liberia's agricultural priorities into bankable investment opportunities capable of accelerating sectoral transformation, generating employment, and improving the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities.

Beyond investment mobilization, the two officials reviewed progress toward revitalizing Liberia's Liberica coffee industry, focusing on expanding production and establishing the crop as a distinctive product in international markets.

Liberica coffee, a species associated with West Africa, is attracting attention for its distinctive flavor characteristics and potential resilience under changing climatic conditions.

Recalling his official visit to Liberia, during which he launched FAO's One Country, One Priority Product (OCOP) initiative by symbolically planting a Liberica coffee tree at the Ministry of Agriculture in Gardnersville, Dr. QU reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting the crop's development.

Minister Nuetah called for expanded assistance beyond the existing Technical Cooperation Program to increase production, ensure a reliable supply of quality seedlings, improve processing infrastructure, and develop a recognizable international brand for Liberian Liberica coffee.

The minister's proposal reflects the government's broader ambition to move Liberica beyond small-scale production and position it as a commercially viable agricultural commodity capable of generating income for farmers and attracting private investment.

Dr. QU identified potential commercial partnerships with major European coffee companies, including Illy and Lavazza, as well as emerging market opportunities in China.

Such partnerships could create opportunities for contract farming, private-sector investment in processing facilities, and more reliable market access for Liberian smallholder farmers, although any commercial arrangements would depend on further engagement with prospective partners.

Agricultural mechanization was another major focus of the Rome discussions, with Minister Nuetah presenting a proposed US$1.5 million South-South Cooperation initiative aimed at expanding affordable mechanization services across Liberia.

Under the government's proposed service-center model, farmers would gain access to tractors and other agricultural equipment at subsidized rates without having to bear the full costs of purchasing, maintaining, and operating the machinery independently.

The Ministry of Agriculture said Liberia had already received more than 300 pieces of agricultural equipment through cooperation with the People's Republic of China. Mechanization hubs have been established in six counties, with the government seeking technical assistance to extend the model to the remaining nine counties.

Expanding the initiative nationwide is expected to improve farmers' access to machinery, reduce dependence on labor-intensive production methods, and support more efficient land preparation and cultivation.

Dr. QU welcomed the service-center approach, citing China's experience with professionally managed agricultural mechanization services. He also proposed technical cooperation to train young Liberians in machinery operation, equipment maintenance, and the management of mechanization centers.

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The proposed training component could help develop local technical capacity, create employment opportunities for young people, and improve the sustainability of investments in agricultural machinery.

Minister Nuetah expressed appreciation for FAO's continued partnership, particularly its support for Liberia's agricultural investment agenda and Liberica coffee development. He also welcomed progress toward deploying a new FAO Country Representative to Liberia following government clearance of the appointment.

The discussions in Rome form part of the Ministry of Agriculture's broader strategy to mobilize international partnerships, attract private capital, modernize agricultural production, and strengthen value chains.

If the proposed investments and technical cooperation initiatives materialize, they could help expand agricultural production, improve processing and storage capacity, create jobs, and increase opportunities for smallholder farmers across Liberia.

However, translating the investment ambitions into measurable results will depend on securing financing, establishing viable commercial partnerships, expanding infrastructure, and ensuring that farmers can access the technology, training, and markets needed to benefit from the transformation agenda.