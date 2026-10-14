South Africa: Protesters Demand End to Power Cuts and Sewage Spills

Sewage from broken drains sticks to the fingers of wheelchair users, says protester

Residents of Khayelitsha marched to Eskom and municipal offices on Tuesday to demand better electricity and cleaner streets.

The march was organised by civic groups, Cry of the Xcluded and Amadoda Qotho.

The protesters said electricity outages were frequent, and faults were not repaired quick enough.

Eskom said it had reduced the number of outstanding repairs from 6,000 in July to about 500.

About 100 protesters marched to the Eskom offices in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and then to municipal offices on Tuesday demanding better electricity supply and cleaner streets.

The march was organised by Cry of the Xcluded and Amadoda Qotho. The protesters sang struggle songs and carried banners reading "We want affordable, reliable electricity" and "We demand service delivery".

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They complained about outages, exposed transformers, faulty prepaid meters and slow repairs. In a list of demands they said Eskom must repair faults within 48 hours and secure transformers within seven days.Thandokazi Manisi, a member of Cry of the Xcluded, said: "Some residents have been without electricity for months and others for weeks. They have piles of references from Eskom."

"They visit Eskom to report their problems, but Eskom staff merely give them reference numbers and do not send technicians. Others phone the Eskom call centre, but they get put on hold until their airtime runs out," she said.

Residents had to hire fixers to repair transformers because Eskom technicians did not come, said Manisi. She said her neighbour, who uses crutches, walks to Eskom every day to ask for help.

"He is forced to use electricity for R20 daily from his neighbours because his electricity box doesn't work," she said.

Bongeka Moshani said thugs had cut Eskom wires transmitting electricity to her house in Makhaza two weeks ago. She now uses paraffin to cook and boil water. "Eskom used to respond speedily but now they say I must wait because many residents need assistance," she said.

Moshani said the live wires posed a danger to children.

Mohale Makeke, Eskom Khayelitsha sector manager, said in the past Eskom had faced security issues when fixing faults, but had added extra security. "We used to have no escort while Eskom staff were being robbed. Now we have more than enough escort," he said.

Makeke said Eskom had made progress fixing faults. "In July, Eskom faced 6,000 open work orders. I can confirm now we are sitting with almost 500. We have done a lot," he said.

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If Eskom does not respond by 21 October, the organisers say, they will march to its Bellville office and the Khayelitsha depot. They will also submit complaints to the National Energy Regulator and the Public Protector.

Marchers also went on to the of the City of Cape Town's Subcouncil 10 offices.

Manisi said they wanted the City to fix damaged drains on Dongo Street, Folokwe Street and other streets.

She said sewage flowed out of drains, there were flies and a bad smell.

Protester Siyabulela Magwaca said disabled people struggled to move around on sewage-soaked streets. Wheelchair users had to touch the sewage as they wheeled themselves around, he said. "It sticks to their fingers."

In a memorandum, protesters also called for streetlights in Makhaza and other areas to deter criminals; skills training for young people at the Khayelitsha Training Centre, and for potholes to be fixed.

If the City has not responded by 31 October, the organisers say, they will march to the Civic Centre and approach the South African Human Rights Commission and the Public Protector.

Councillor Delmaine Cottee, chairperson of Subcouncil 10, said the memorandum would be forwarded to City departments and the subcouncil would discuss their responses with the protesters.