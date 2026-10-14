South Africa: 'Hunger Has No Party' - - Candidates Talk to Soweto Residents Ahead of Elections

14 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lillian Roberts

On 13 October, at a community meeting with candidates for Johannesburg's municipal elections, people asked how food storage, safety and prices will be addressed, as well as global market concentration in the food system. They wanted to know how grants will be increased and jobs given, and how young people who are already doing the work will be helped.

"Hunger has no party" was the rallying cry at a Union Against Hunger community meeting, where people asked mayoral candidates and prospective ward councillors how they will solve hunger in Johannesburg.

It was a hot day in the community hall in Orlando East, Soweto. Some political parties arrived late for the 10am start. At the start, half the hall was empty - much like the voting booths may be on 4 November for municipal elections.

The EFF, Build One South Africa, ActionSA, the ANC, Rise Mzansi, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, MOVE SA, the Land Party, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the United Democratic Party (UDM) were in attendance. DM...

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