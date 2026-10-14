Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves U.S.$650 Million Kariba Floating Solar Project As Gwanda Plant Remains Stalled

CABINET has approved the implementation of a US$650 million floating solar power project on Lake Kariba, despite lingering concerns over the stalled Gwanda Solar Project, which was awarded to late businessman Wicknell Chivayo's company, Intratrek Zimbabwe.

The latest initiative comes amid questions over the lack of progress on the Gwanda project, which was approved in 2015 as a 100-megawatt solar power plant intended to help ease Zimbabwe's electricity shortages.

The tender was awarded to Chivayo and his engineering firm, Intratrek Zimbabwe. In April 2016, the Zimbabwe Power Company paid the company US$5 million upfront, but more than a decade after the project was approved, no meaningful progress has been made at the site.

With no clear steps to recover the upfront payment or compel Intratek to deliver, cabinet has now announced plans to implement another major solar power project.

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Details of the Lake Kariba initiative were presented by Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Minister Dr Anxious Masuka during a post-Cabinet briefing.

"The Nation is informed that in December 2023, His Excellency the President Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, directed relevant Government Ministries to facilitate private sector investment for a 600 MW Floating Solar Power Plant on Lake Kariba.

"The Project was intended to augment hydropower generation in the country, stabilize power output, preserve water during the day through solar generation, and to enhance climate resilience and long-term sustainability of the Kariba power generation system," he said.

Masuka said the project is valued at US$650 million and will be implemented through a partnership between the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), which will be the sole off-taker of the electricity generated, and GreenGrid Energy Private Limited, formerly known as Sunspire, as the developer.

"At full capacity, the plant is expected to provide power for 3 million people and create 1,000 direct jobs in Kariba. Progress recorded to date includes the completion of grid and technical studies; land survey and environmental impact assessment processes; regulatory licensing; and the negotiation of the Project's commercial agreements," he said.

According to Masuka, the Power Purchase Agreement and Transmission Connection Agreements were signed in 2025, while technical, regulatory and preparatory work was completed in July 2026.

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He said foundational engineering and project preparation, together with the mobilisation of resources for detailed designs, were progressing well.

"The Nation is informed that the Project is now preparing for the implementation phase, with the traditional groundbreaking ceremony having been conducted. Government will continue to provide regular whole-of-government coordination and oversight in order to ensure that this project, which is of national importance, is completed on time to enhance power generation in the country," he added.