Malawi/Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Thrashed 7-0 By Malawi, End Olympic Qualifier Campaign

Temwa Chawinga was the hero for Malawi, who registered a 7-0 win over Zimbabwe in a women's Olympic football qualifier played at the National Sports Stadium.

Chawinga scored a hat-trick as Malawi dominated both halves to knock Zimbabwe out of the competition.

Zimbabwe lost 9-0 on aggregate, recording one of the heaviest defeats in the first round of the qualifiers across Africa.

Malawi went into the break leading 2-0 before scoring five second-half goals to eliminate Zimbabwe from the competition.

Speaking after the match, Mighty Warriors coach Stella Gotal said there were positives to take from the defeat.

"Well, the positives for me were definitely that we were organised in a better way in the first half than in the previous match. So, this is one of them.

"The second positive thing was that, in Malawi, we created only one or two chances in the first half.

"This time, we created eight or nine of them. So, again, the problem for us was the second half.

"But definitely, these are the positives," she said.

Tuesday's match was Gotal's second in charge of the Mighty Warriors since she was appointed in July to replace Sithethelelwe Sibanda.

Zimbabwe have qualified for the Olympics once, in 2016.