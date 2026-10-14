Malawi/Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Thrashed 7-0 By Malawi, End Olympic Qualifier Campaign

14 October 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Temwa Chawinga was the hero for Malawi, who registered a 7-0 win over Zimbabwe in a women's Olympic football qualifier played at the National Sports Stadium.

Chawinga scored a hat-trick as Malawi dominated both halves to knock Zimbabwe out of the competition.

Zimbabwe lost 9-0 on aggregate, recording one of the heaviest defeats in the first round of the qualifiers across Africa.

Malawi went into the break leading 2-0 before scoring five second-half goals to eliminate Zimbabwe from the competition.

Speaking after the match, Mighty Warriors coach Stella Gotal said there were positives to take from the defeat.

"Well, the positives for me were definitely that we were organised in a better way in the first half than in the previous match. So, this is one of them.

"The second positive thing was that, in Malawi, we created only one or two chances in the first half.

"This time, we created eight or nine of them. So, again, the problem for us was the second half.

"But definitely, these are the positives," she said.

Tuesday's match was Gotal's second in charge of the Mighty Warriors since she was appointed in July to replace Sithethelelwe Sibanda.

Zimbabwe have qualified for the Olympics once, in 2016.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.