Zimbabwe: Govt Mobilises Resources to Rebuild Infrastructure Damaged By Masvingo Hailstorm

GOVERNMENT says it is mobilising resources to rebuild hailstorm-damaged infrastructure in Masvingo, repair schools, restore essential services and assist thousands of affected households.

Information Minister Soda Zhemu told a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday that the government had launched an emergency response following the October 6 disaster, which damaged about 17,000 houses and critical infrastructure.

The response includes repairing schools, restoring electricity and telecommunications, providing food to vulnerable households and rebuilding damaged homes and businesses.

"Government, through civil protection structures at national, provincial and district levels, activated a national response involving the public and private sectors, development partners, civil society, local authorities and affected communities.

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"A command centre has also been established at the Civic Centre in Masvingo," Zhemu said.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a State of Disaster in Masvingo Province to facilitate relief and recovery efforts.

Zhemu said the government had dispatched 180 tonnes of food aid to over 6 000 affected and vulnerable households.

"Government has dispatched 90 tonnes of mealie-meal and 90 tonnes of rice, while cooperating partners are providing food and non-food assistance to 6,711 vulnerable households, including elderly people, persons with disabilities, child-headed households, children and chronically ill people.

"Forty social workers have been deployed to provide psychosocial support, with faith-based organisations also assisting.

"Thirty-three damaged government houses have been renovated, while the remaining 15 are expected to be completed within a week.

"Power has been restored to affected health facilities, including Masvingo Provincial Hospital. Government is also replacing damaged telecommunications infrastructure, solar installations, computer laboratories and electricity systems at schools and other institutions," Zhemu said.

Government also urged suppliers to keep building material prices fair and said it would continue mobilising resources to repair damaged schools and strengthen disaster response systems.