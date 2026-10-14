South Africa: Kitchens of the Karoo - How Cooks of Old Mastered Stone, Sourdough and Coffee

A hundred years ago, people had elegant little devices to peel peaches, grind coffee and sieve their flour. And weren't those peach pip floors something?

All over the Karoo you'll find "house museums", and the most fascinating part is always the kitchen.

This is where you'll discover cunning little peach peelers, raisin pip removers, nutmeg graters, sugar cane cutters, egg boxes, coffee roasters, candle moulds, mincers and copper water heaters that fitted neatly next to the hearth.

Urquhart House, part of the Graaff-Reinet Museum, has one of the best old-time kitchens where you can marvel at Victorian ingenuity and Karoo practicality. But the first thing you'll notice is the floor.

Peach pips used to be embedded to strengthen clay floors across the Karoo, according to the late Helena Marincowitz of Prince Albert. In her book Karoostyle: Folk Architecture of Prince Albert, she writes: "They were placed in rows and beaten down with a wooden board to obtain a smooth surface. After six months, the floor was coated with a layer of aloe juice; this was to keep the insects away."

These days, we can admire this uniquely South African flooring technique. So interesting to the eye, so easy to clean, so therapeutic to walk on, beetle-resistant, eco-friendly and warp-free, they enthuse.

Yet it's hardly used nowadays. One of the rare exceptions is the...