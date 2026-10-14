Nigeria: Don't Restore Fuel Subsidy, IMF Tells Govt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Federal Government not to restore broad petrol subsidy, but deploy targeted support for vulnerable households to cushion the impact of rising energy costs.

IMF argued that blanket petrol subsidies were expensive, often benefited higher-income consumers disproportionately and could worsen fiscal pressures amid rising borrowing costs.

Rodrigo Valdés, director of the IMF's fiscal affairs department, made the disclosure during a press briefing on the fund's fiscal monitor at the 2026 annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday.

His comments followed a question on how the fund could recommend allowing energy prices to reflect scarcity when higher fuel prices in Nigeria could raise transport costs, worsen inflation and deepen poverty, particularly when the government was facing calls to restore petrol subsidy ahead of an election year.

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"Protecting people is not the same as protecting the price of fuels," Valdés said.

He said fuel subsidies or measures preventing prices from adjusting fully to an energy shock had cost countries between 1 percent and 1.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026.

"It's first fiscally very costly, and second, if you look at the pattern of consumption, it's easy to see that that subsidy is readily regressive in many places," he said.

Valdés said governments should instead use social safety nets and household data to identify people who need assistance.

"There are better tools to deal with this," he said.

The federal government recently announced a 30-day petrol discount at Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited retail stations, with priority for public transport operators, to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices.