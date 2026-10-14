Nigeria: 2027 - Atiku Urges Nigerians to Collect PVCs, Promises Economic Relief

14 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayobami Okerinde

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to make life more affordable and improve security across Nigeria, blaming President Bola Tinubu's administration for the rising cost of living.

Atiku made the promise in a post on his official X account on Wednesday, while urging registered voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former vice-president said Nigerians of different ages and economic backgrounds were grappling with financial hardship and insecurity.

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"Parents go to bed worried about what they will feed their children tomorrow. Pensioners must choose between buying medicine and buying food. Young people work hard, yet transport, rent and basic needs consume what they earn," Atiku said

"And across the country, families live with the fear of kidnapping, attacks and whether their loved ones will return home safely," he added.

Atiku warned that Nigerians should not have to contend with hunger and insecurity at the same time, urging the country to prevent the current challenges from becoming the inheritance of future generations.

He called on eligible voters to collect and keep their PVCs, describing the cards as a means of exercising their democratic rights and seeking change through the ballot.

"If you are a registered voter, please go and collect your PVC. Hold on to it. It is your voice, your choice and your peaceful power to demand change," he said.

Atiku also accused Tinubu's administration of making life more expensive and pledged to reverse the trend if given the opportunity to govern.

"Bola made life expensive. I will work to make life affordable again and restore the security every Nigerian deserves," he said.

"Let us stand together, across generations, and vote for a Nigeria where every family can live with dignity, safety and hope," he added.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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