South Africa: Sirloin Steak On the Bone Seared in Reverse Gear

The striving to cook a perfect steak is easier and more assured of victory when you do it back to front. This piece from 2022 is republished after queries about the reverse searing method.

There aren't many recipes for meat that combine the slow food ethos with that of grilling something over very high heat, but both techniques come into play for reverse-searing a steak. It turns the traditional way of doing so upside down: you start by cooking it in a ridiculously low oven or kettle braai, or high above hardly any coals at all, and you finish it with a short, sharp hellfire sear to get that lovely golden and crunchy outer coating that all true steak lovers adore; the umami of the burn that makes such magic on the palate.

My good friend Gordon Wright introduced me to the notion of a reverse-seared steak in person as well as in his best-selling books, Veld to Fork and Karoo Food. Not that the Karoo can claim reverse-searing as its own, but it does somehow fit in with the pace of life in those towns and plains.

Gordon, like many contemporary cooks, owns a meat thermometer which he actually uses. I own one too, I think - somewhere, maybe - but I've never got into the habit of using it. I'm an old-fashioned boy and an old-fashioned cook, and I like a tactile...