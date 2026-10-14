Africa: Nyerere's United States of Africa Dream Remains Unfinished, Still Resonates

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA's founding president Mwalimu Julius Nyerere transformed the idea of African unity from a liberation slogan into a political mission and his boldest ambition remains one of the continent's greatest unfinished projects.

Africa's independence was never the ultimate destination in the political imagination of Mwalimu Nyerere.

It was the beginning of a longer journey: the difficult, historic task of bringing a divided continent together into a union capable of commanding respect, defending its sovereignty and shaping its own destiny.

To Nyerere, the flags rising over newly independent African states were powerful symbols of freedom, but they also presented a troubling contradiction.

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Africa was breaking the chains of colonialism only to risk inheriting the political fragmentation, economic dependence and artificial borders that colonial rule had left behind.

His answer was Pan-African unity not merely cooperation between governments, but the eventual political unification of Africa.

Nyerere did not invent the idea. Visionaries such as Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah, Guinea's Ahmed Sékou Touré and earlier Pan-African thinkers had championed it.

What distinguished Nyerere was his determination to turn the ideal into an organised political programme, linking continental unity to national liberation, regional integration, diplomacy and practical institution-building.

He understood that Africa could become politically independent without becoming genuinely powerful. Unity, in his view, was the bridge between the two.

Nyerere's Pan-African conviction took shape before Tanganyika attained independence in December 1961.

He feared that if African territories became independent separately, their new governments would become accustomed to defending individual sovereignty rather than pursuing a common continental destiny.

He was prepared, he said, to delay Tanganyika's independence if Kenya, Uganda and Tanganyika could achieve freedom together as a federation.

His reasoning was remarkably prescient: once national capitals acquired their own flags, diplomatic privileges, ministries and political establishments, those who benefited from separate statehood might resist surrendering power to a larger union.

For Nyerere, the danger was not diversity. Africa's cultures, languages and histories were sources of richness.

The danger was turning political boundaries inherited from colonialism into permanent barriers between peoples with shared interests.

In his 1963 essay, A United States of Africa, published in the Journal of Modern African Studies, he articulated his destination with unmistakable clarity: "Nothing short of a United States of Africa should be accepted as our ultimate destiny."

His prescription was equally important: Africans should begin acting as though unity already existed, rather than postponing cooperation until every government was ready for a continental federation.

Nyerere shared a powerful intellectual and political bond with Ghana's founding president, Kwame Nkrumah, one of the most forceful advocates of continental government.

At the founding summit of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Addis Ababa in May 1963, Nkrumah argued that political unity must precede the economic transformation of the continent.

In his view, a fragmented Africa would remain vulnerable to foreign interference, economic exploitation and the manipulation of rival governments. Nkrumah's challenge was that: "Do we have any other weapon against this design but our unity?"

He envisioned common continental institutions, including coordinated foreign policy and defence, as the foundations of a powerful African political union. Nyerere agreed with the destination, but was more attentive to the obstacles along the road.

He recognised that recently liberated states were reluctant to surrender sovereignty so soon after fighting to acquire it.

His answer was to pursue immediate opportunities for integration while continuing to press for the ultimate goal.

The difference was not between a believer and a sceptic. It was between two committed Pan-Africanists who disagreed over the political sequence through which unity could be achieved. The debate divided African leaders in the early 1960s.

The Casablanca Group favoured more radical continental integration, while the Monrovia Group preferred cooperation that preserved national sovereignty. The OAU emerged in 1963 as a compromise between competing visions.

At the Addis Ababa summit, Nyerere helped shape the political foundation of continental cooperation.

He argued that Africa could not claim to be free while other African peoples remained under colonial domination and racial minority rule. "The real and humiliating truth is that Africa is not free."

The words captured his understanding of freedom as a continental responsibility rather than a privilege enjoyed by individual states. The OAU, established on 25 May 1963, provided a common diplomatic platform for African governments.

It offered a mechanism for coordinating action against colonialism, supporting liberation movements and defending the independence of member states.

But Nyerere understood the limitations of a body that depended on sovereign governments to agree before acting.

The OAU was a significant institutional achievement, yet it was not the continental government he wanted. His disappointment was not that African leaders had failed to declare their commitment to unity.

It was that declarations could become substitutes for action. If the United States of Africa remained beyond his reach, Nyerere could at least demonstrate what political union might look like on a smaller scale.

On 26 April 1964, Tanganyika and Zanzibar united to form the United Republic of Tanganyika and Zanzibar, later renamed the United Republic of Tanzania.

Nyerere became its first president, while Zanzibar's revolutionary leader, Abeid Amani Karume, became its first vice-president and retained leadership of Zanzibar. This was among Nyerere's most consequential practical expressions of Pan-Africanism.

Two territories with distinct political experiences chose a shared state, creating a living example of the compromises required to reconcile separate identities with common institutions. The union did not eliminate every constitutional disagreement or political tension.

Nevertheless, it demonstrated that sovereignty could be reorganised rather than treated as untouchable. Nyerere also pursued regional integration in East Africa.

The first East African Community was established in 1967 by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, building on existing cooperation in transport, communications and other shared services.

Its eventual collapse in 1977 exposed the fragility of integration when national interests and competing economic policies overtake common commitments.

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Nyerere's Pan-Africanism was not confined to constitutional conferences. Under his leadership, Tanzania became a crucial centre for liberation movements fighting colonial rule and white minority governments in southern Africa.

Dar es Salaam hosted the OAU's African Liberation Committee, which coordinated financial and material assistance, supported cooperation among liberation movements and pursued international diplomatic backing for their struggles.

Tanzania offered political space and practical assistance to movements fighting for freedom in Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa. Its support helped make the country a frontline participant in the wider struggle to dismantle colonialism and apartheid. For Nyerere, this was unity in action.

A free African state could not morally or politically isolate itself from the struggles of Africans still denied self-government.

The logic was simple: every victory against colonial domination strengthened the possibility of a continent able to determine its own future. Liberation was therefore not an act of charity by Tanzania, but a collective investment in African freedom.

Nyerere's argument also spoke beyond Africa. In a world shaped by powerful states and competing geopolitical interests, he believed that African governments negotiating separately would struggle to influence decisions affecting their economies, security and international standing.

A united Africa, he reasoned, could exercise greater bargaining power, coordinate development priorities and resist external pressure more effectively. Unity would not automatically eliminate poverty or guarantee good government, but it could make Africa harder to ignore.