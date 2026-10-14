Tanzania: Experts - Dira 2050 Draws On Nyerere's Vision

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S Development Vision 2050 retains key elements of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's development philosophy, including selfreliance, industrialisation and agricultural transformation, although the economic approaches have evolved, economists say.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' ahead of today's commemoration of the 27th anniversary of Nyerere's death, the experts said the Vision's success would depend on translating these longstanding development principles into productive capacity, inclusive growth and improved living standards.

University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Associate Professor of Economics, Dr Martin Chegere, said self-reliance, human dignity and social equity remained relevant to Tanzania's long-term development ambitions.

"Some of the pillars that guided Nyerere's economic philosophy are still reflected in Dira 2050. Self-reliance remains central to our development aspirations alongside human dignity, respect for people and investment in human capital," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr Chegere noted that while Nyerere's economic approach was rooted in Ujamaa and a leading role for the state, Dira 2050 reflected an evolved development strategy that continued to emphasise economic independence, human development and inclusive growth.

He said the Vision's focus on social equity was important because economic growth alone did not guarantee that its benefits would reach all sections of society.

"An inclusive economy is not just about growing national output. It is also about social justice, reducing extreme poverty, ensuring a fairer distribution of wealth and deliberately protecting vulnerable groups, including women, young people and persons with disabilities," he said.

Agriculture offers another link between Nyerere's development philosophy and the current Vision, Dr Chegere said, noting that the sector remained central to employment, livelihoods and economic transformation.

He said Dira 2050 placed greater emphasis on connecting agricultural production with industrialisation through agro-processing and value addition, allowing the country to capture more economic benefits from its natural resources and agricultural output.

"From Nyerere's time to the present, agriculture remains important to national development. What we are now emphasising is the link between agriculture and industrialisation, with agro-processing serving as a powerful engine for industrial growth," he said.

Economist Professor Samuel Wangwe said most of Nyerere's ideas on Tanzania's socio-economic transformation remained relevant to the objectives outlined in Dira 2050, particularly industrialisation and self-reliance. However, he said achieving the Vision's ambitions would require more than setting long-term targets.

"What is needed now is the political will to implement them through good governance, citizen participation in development activities and accountability. These are foundational principles whose embrace will help ensure that Dira 2050 is fully realised," Prof Wangwe said.

Dira 2050 sets out three headline targets: an industrialised, knowledge-based, upper-middleincome country with a US dollar 1 trillion economy and per-capita income of US dollar 7,000; the eradication of extreme poverty, with particular attention to women and persons with disabilities; and Tanzania becoming a leading food basket in Africa and ranking among the world's top 10.

The targets place industrialisation, income growth and agricultural development at the centre of the country's ambitions for the next quarter-century.

On self-reliance, Prof Wangwe said the Vision emphasised local content and the use of domestic resources and capabilities to strengthen the economy and reduce dependence on external sources.

He added that manufacturing and agriculture remained important because of their potential to create employment on a large scale, but turning that potential into results would require strong leadership, hard work and patriotism.

University of Arusha economist and political analyst Professor Kitojo Wetengere said industrialisation remained central to Tanzania's development ambitions because processing more raw materials locally could create jobs and retain a greater share of value added within the economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The importance of industries remains in ensuring that we export value-added goods and preserve domestic jobs. When we export raw products, we export jobs and earn less profit," he said.

Prof Wetengere said Nyerere's emphasis on self-reliance also remained relevant to the effective use of Tanzania's natural resources to meet domestic needs.

"Self-reliance entails the nation reaching a point where it can meet its essential needs, including food and medicines, thereby guaranteeing food and health security as well as national defence," he said.

He urged Tanzanians to translate Nyerere's ideals into practical action rather than relying on rhetoric.

The economists' assessments point to a continuing debate over Tanzania's development path: how to preserve the principles of self-reliance, social justice and productive transformation while adapting economic policies to changing circumstances.

As the country pursues Dira 2050, the challenge will be to turn those principles into measurable improvements in productivity, employment, incomes and living standards.