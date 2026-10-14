Tanzania: Nyerere Remembered As a Devoted Family Man

Dar es Salaam — AS Tanzania today marks 27 years since the death of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, it is important to remember that, beyond being the country's founding father, he was also a husband and father whose family life was shaped by his commitment to national leadership.

While the responsibility of leading a young nation demanded much of his time, Nyerere relied on his wife, Mama Maria Nyerere, to take the lead in raising their children, according to their son, Mr Madaraka Nyerere.

"As head of state, Mwalimu Nyerere spent most of his time dealing with matters of national leadership. Therefore, the main responsibility for raising us rested with Mama Maria, sometimes with the support of his sisters, our aunts," Mr Madaraka says.

Although Nyerere loved his family, his demanding responsibilities often limited the time he could spend with his children. Nevertheless, he remained concerned about their education and well-being, ensuring that they attended school and keeping track of their progress whenever he was home.

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Mr Madaraka recalls that family mealtimes offered valuable opportunities to spend time with their father.

Nyerere also enjoyed sitting with his family after meals, engaging in conversations with them and with guests who visited their home.

"When he was at home, especially when we were still young, he would ask about our progress at school and monitor how we were doing," Mr Madaraka says.

He adds that although such moments were not frequent, his father made an effort to connect with his children whenever his schedule allowed.

A legacy that extends beyond the family

Reflecting on his father's legacy, Madaraka says the respect Nyerere continues to command among Tanzanians and across Africa remains a source of pride and comfort for the family.

He says that a leader's public reputation inevitably affects his or her family, making the preservation of such a legacy both an honour and a responsibility.

"If he did not have that honour, any negative reputation he might have had could have had a detrimental effect on us as his children and on the wider family," Mr Madaraka says.

"It is an honour for him and for us, but it is also our responsibility to protect that honour." According to Mr Madaraka, the family continues to uphold some of the values Nyerere demonstrated throughout his life.

Among them is the belief that every person deserves respect because of their humanity, rather than their position, status or influence in society.

He says the family also learned that the respect a leader earns from the community can extend to those closest to him.

In his view, Nyerere's enduring standing among Tanzanians reflects the values and principles he upheld during his lifetime.

Despite his father's demanding public responsibilities, Mr Madaraka says he does not feel that being Nyerere's son deprived him of anything essential.

Living with criticism Being the family of Tanzania's first president has also meant living with public scrutiny, including criticism of Nyerere's leadership.

Madaraka says the family has encountered relatively few challenges, although criticism of his father's political decisions has been among them.

As Nyerere was the country's first president, the family has lived with such public debate for longer than the families of many subsequent leaders.

"The challenges were not many, but one of them was criticism of Mwalimu Nyerere's leadership. Because he was the first president, we, as his family, have had to hear such criticism for longer than the families of other leaders. The criticism has come from both Tanzanians and people outside the country," Mr Madaraka says.

He explains that the family accepts criticism when it is justified, while recognising that some allegations or assessments may be misleading. Nevertheless, he acknowledges that leaders should be open to both praise and blame.

Mr Madaraka adds that repeated criticism can sometimes make people less receptive to negative assessments, particularly when the same arguments are raised over and over again.

No special treatment for his children

Despite occupying the highest office in the country, Nyerere did not believe his children should enjoy privileges unavailable to other Tanzanian children, Madaraka says.

According to him, his father treated them like any other children in the country and believed in an approach to education that applied equally to all.

"I think he maintained the same position on the independent education policy that applied to all children in Tanzania," Mr Madaraka says.

Nyerere believed that adults had a responsibility to educate children and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to confront society's challenges.

However, he also understood that learning was not confined to formal education or the guidance of adults.

In his view, children needed opportunities to encounter challenges, make mistakes and learn from their experiences. Such experiences would prepare them to take on greater responsibilities as they grew older.

Even when children made mistakes, the lessons they learned could strengthen their ability to make decisions and deal with difficulties in the future, rather than relying entirely on adults to guide their every move.

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Mama Maria's enduring influence

Mr Madaraka says that, throughout his life, Nyerere did not necessarily impose his beliefs on his children through constant instruction.

Instead, much of what they learned came from observing the life he shared with Mama Maria and the example their parents set at home.

He adds that Mama Maria's experience in raising the family has remained an important source of guidance for them.

"We have been able to stand firm by looking at her experience in raising us and learning from her family leadership qualities, which give a leader the ability to cope with his or her responsibilities," Mr Madaraka says.

For the Nyerere family, the legacy of the founding father therefore extends beyond his role in shaping Tanzania's political history.

It also lives on in the values he practised, the principles he passed on through example, and the family responsibilities that Mama Maria helped shoulder while he served the nation.

As Tanzania remembers Mwalimu Nyerere, his story remains not only that of a national leader, but also that of a husband and father whose influence on his children continues through the lessons they learned from both parents.